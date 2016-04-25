版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 4月 25日 星期一 21:26 BJT

BRIEF-Dynavolt Renewable Power Technology to invest in Switzerland's Durion Energy

April 25 Dynavolt Renewable Power Technology Co Ltd

* Says it plans to invest 6 million euros ($6.75 million) in Switzerland's Durion Energy AG for 55 percent stake

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1VU4V3V

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8890 euros) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

