2016年 5月 3日

BRIEF-Jiangsu Yoke Tech invests in Jiangsu buyout fund involved in Qihoo's privatisation

May 3 Jiangsu Yoke Technology

* Says invests up to 200 million yuan ($30.88 million) in a Jiangsu buyout fund involved in Qihoo's privatisation

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/24v4Mpy

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4766 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

