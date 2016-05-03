BRIEF-Chongqing Wanli New Energy adjusts plan to acquire Soufun assets

May 3 Chongqing Wanli New Energy Co Ltd

* Says adjusts asset acquisition plan, to raise up to 3.0 billion yuan ($462.73 million) in share private placement from 3.2 billion yuan previously

* Says shares to resume trading on May 4

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1SKL2H2; bit.ly/1Z7ki7w

