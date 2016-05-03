BRIEF-Chongqing Wanli New Energy adjusts plan to acquire Soufun assets

RPT-UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
May 3 Chongqing Wanli New Energy Co Ltd
* Says adjusts asset acquisition plan, to raise up to 3.0 billion yuan ($462.73 million) in share private placement from 3.2 billion yuan previously
* Says shares to resume trading on May 4
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1SKL2H2; bit.ly/1Z7ki7w
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4832 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday after recovering from five-week lows as the yen weakened against the dollar and helped restore investor sentiment.
HONG KONG, Jan 18 Asian stock markets stabilized near three-month highs on Wednesday, helped by Hong Kong and Chinese shares, as investors judged U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's concerns over a stronger dollar to be beneficial to some of the regional bourses.