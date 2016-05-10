Wal-Mart sues Visa for resisting use of PIN-based transactions

May 10 Wal-Mart Stores Inc filed a
lawsuit against Visa Inc, saying the payments network
operator was resisting the use of personal identification
numbers (PINs) by customers for purchases made on debit cards at
its stores.
Wal-Mart and other U.S. retailers have pushed their payment
partners to allow customers to use PINs instead of old-school
signatures in a bid to prevent counterfeit card fraud.
However, banks and payment network operators are favoring
the use of chip cards verified by signatures and see no need to
invest further in the more expensive PIN technology.
Wal-Mart also said it pays Visa more for signature-based
transactions rather than those made using PINs, according to the
lawsuit.
"Walmart believes Visa's position creates unacceptable risk
to customers and its actions and rules are inconsistent with
federal law," Wal-Mart spokesman Randy Hargrove said in a
statement.
Visa declined to comment.
(Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru and Nathan
Layne in Chicago; Editing by Anil D'Silva)