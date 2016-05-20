BRIEF-Deere & Co Q2 earnings per share $1.56

BRIEF-Nevada Governor says Tesla investing $350 mln in additional capital
* Nevada Governor says Tesla will expand its investment in Nevada by producing Electric Motors and Gearboxes for the Model 3 at the Gigafactory
May 20 Deere & Co :
* Announces second-quarter earnings of $495 million
* Q2 sales $7.875 billion versus I/B/E/S view $6.71 billion
* Q2 earnings per share $1.56
* Full-year forecast calls for 9% sales decline and earnings of $1.2 billion.
* Deere's worldwide sales of agriculture and turf equipment are forecast to decrease by about 8 percent for fiscal-year 2016
* Industry sales for agricultural equipment in U.S. and Canada are forecast to be down 15 to 20 percent for 2016
* Company equipment sales are projected to decrease about 9 percent for fiscal 2016 and to be about 12 percent lower for Q3
* Full-year 2016 industry sales in EU28 are forecast to be flat to down 5 percent
* Included in forecast is a negative foreign-currency translation effect of about 2 percent for full year and 1 percent in Q3
* In South America , industry sales of tractors and combines are projected to be down 15 to 20 percent for full-year 2016
* Industry sales of turf and utility equipment in U.S. and Canada are expected to be flat to up 5 percent for 2016
* Qtrly construction and forestry sales decreased 16 percent for quarter
* Qtrly agriculture & turf sales were approximately same for quarter and down 5 percent for six months
* Fiscal-Year 2016 net income attributable to Deere & Company for financial services operations is expected to be approximately $480 million
* Deere's worldwide sales of construction and forestry equipment are forecast to be down about 13 percent for 2016
* In forestry, global industry sales are expected to be down 5 to 10 percent from last year's strong levels for 2016
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY earnings per share view $4.08, revenue view $23.13 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY 2016 Asian industry sales are projected to be flat to down slightly, due in part to "weakness in China"
* Global farm recession, weak construction-equipment markets lead to lower sales and earnings for quarter and six months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nevada Governor says Tesla will expand its investment in Nevada by producing Electric Motors and Gearboxes for the Model 3 at the Gigafactory
HONG KONG, Jan 18 China's supermarket chain operator Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd said it would team up with Bain Capital Private Equity to buy U.S. retail services group Daymon Worldwide Inc for $413 million.
TOKYO, Jan 18 Toshiba Corp is in talks to sell a minority stake in its flash memory business to U.S. chips business partner Western Digital Corp in a bid to boost its capital base, a source briefed on the discussions said on Wednesday.