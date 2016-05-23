版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 23日 星期一 14:22 BJT

BRIEF-Suzhou Jinfu New Material plans JV with U.S. company Clearink Display

May 23 Suzhou Jinfu New Material Co Ltd

* Says it plans to set up a joint venture with U.S. company Clearink Display Inc

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1TE6Ism

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

