公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 23日 星期一 19:55 BJT

BRIEF-Hailun Piano signs agreement for use of Disney characters on its products

May 23 Hailun Piano Co Ltd

* Says it has signed an agreement with Disney in China to allow the company to use Disney's characters and logo on some of its products

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1WKiPpT

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

