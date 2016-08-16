版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 16日 星期二

BRIEF-Zhejiang Hisun Pharma signs agreement with U.S.-based Celsion Corp

Aug 16 Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says it signs agreement on technology transfer, production and products supply with Celsion Corp

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2bmpLpe

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

