BRIEF-China CAMC Engineering unit to hold 100 percent stake in Golden Band Resources Inc

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Aug 16 China CAMC Engineering Co Ltd :
* Says its Canada-based unit Procon Resources Inc gets approval from Court of Queen's Bench for Saskatchewan to buy 100 percent stake in Golden Band Resources Inc based on ORDER(Approval and Implementation of Proposal; Retraction and Cancellation of Existing Shares), via C$20 million worth of creditor's rights
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/VlrtbG
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
