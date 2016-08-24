版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 24日

BRIEF-Hangzhou Liaison Interactive Information Technology buys 11.1 mln share of Dehaier Medical Systems Ltd

Aug 24 Hangzhou Liaison Interactive Information Technology Co Ltd :

* Says it completed acquisition of 11.1 million shares of Dehaier Medical Systems Limited

* Says previous release disclosed on April 29

