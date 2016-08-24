版本:
BRIEF-Hong Kong authorities reprimands and fines Morgan Stanley Hong Kong Securities

Aug 24 Securities and Futures Commission

* Hong Kong Securites and Futures Commission says reprimands and fines Morgan Stanley Hong Kong Securities Limited over internal control failures

Source text in English: bit.ly/2c5GhPl (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

