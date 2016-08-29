版本:
公司新闻(英文)

BRIEF-Nichi-Iko Pharmaceutical fully buys Sagent Pharmaceuticals, Inc. via takeover bid

Aug 29 Nichi-Iko Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* Says it completed full acquisition of Sagent Pharmaceuticals, Inc. via takeover bid, effective Aug. 29(the U.S. time)

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/42E3Yf

