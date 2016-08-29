BRIEF-Nichi-Iko Pharmaceutical fully buys Sagent Pharmaceuticals, Inc. via takeover bid

BRIEF-Andersons says plans to exit retail business
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
Aug 29 Nichi-Iko Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says it completed full acquisition of Sagent Pharmaceuticals, Inc. via takeover bid, effective Aug. 29(the U.S. time)
SYDNEY, Jan 16 Sterling slid to three-month lows in Asia on Monday with investors again spooked by concerns over Britain's exit from the European Union, while U.S. policy uncertainty lingered ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Just eight individuals, all men, own as much wealth as the poorest half of the world's population, Oxfam said on Monday in a report calling for action to curtail rewards for those at the top.