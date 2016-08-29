版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 29日 星期一 22:38 BJT

BRIEF-Nanjing Xinjiekou Department Store scraps plan to acquire stakes in China Cord Blood Corp

Aug 29 Nanjing Xinjiekou Department Store Co Ltd

* Says it withdraws asset restructuring application from securities regulator, scraps plan to acquire stakes in China Cord Blood Corporation

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2cm2Y1E

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐