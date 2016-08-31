BRIEF-Taiwan finance ministry says it has accepted Mega Financial chairman's resignation

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Aug 31 Taiwan Finance Ministry says on Wednesday:
-- It has accepted the resignation of state-run Mega Financial Holding chairman Shiu Kuang-si as he is "determined to resign".
-- It will ask Mega's board to name an acting chairman in one or two days.
-- Earlier on Wednesday, Mega said its chairman has submitted his resignation, in a widening fallout after the company's banking unit was fined earlier this month for violating U.S. anti-money laundering regulations.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
