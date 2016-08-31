BRIEF-China Molybdenum's unit gets Zambia competition authorities' approval to acquire stake in Tenke project

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Aug 31 China Molybdenum Co Ltd
* Says unit CMOC Ltd gets Zambia competition authorities' approval to acquire stakes in Tenke copper project from Freeport-McMoran
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2c3OlNh
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.