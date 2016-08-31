BRIEF-ChineseAll Digital Publishing plans to acquire stakes in Sina's online bookstore

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Aug 31 ChineseAll Digital Publishing Group Co Ltd
* Says it plans to acquire 16.667 percent stake in Sina's online bookstore for 250 million yuan ($37.44 million)
* Says it signs strategic cooperation agreement With Zhejiang Huace Film & TV Co Ltd
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2bRum75; bit.ly/2bIRCRv
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6778 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
