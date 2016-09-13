Swiss biotech AC Immune sets IPO pricing range

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 13 AC Immune SA on Tuesday set the pricing range for its keenly awaited U.S. initial public offering, valuing the Swiss biotech firm at about $700 million at the top end of the range.
AC Immune, which filed to go public in May, said it would offer 4.55 million common shares at the estimated price range of $11 to $13 per share.
The company licensed its investigational drug, crenezumab, to Roche a decade ago to target protein plaques found in brains of patients with Alzheimer's disease. The drug has now moved into late-stage trials.
AC Immune, which is backed by German billionaire Dietmar Hopp, plans to use the proceeds from its U.S. share sale to develop separate products targeting Alzheimer's disease.
The company is the latest among a growing list of European biotech firms, including Britain's Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc and French allergy drugmaker DBV Technologies, to opt for a U.S. listing.
AC Immune is led by Andrea Pfeifer, who formerly headed Nestle's global research. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.