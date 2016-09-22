版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 22日 星期四 17:16 BJT

BRIEF-Royal Group's unit signs agreement with New Oriental's online education unit

Sept 22 Royal Group

* Says unit signs strategic agreement with New Oriental Education & Technology Group's online education unit

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2cnWhGO

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐