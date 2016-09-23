版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 23日 星期五 19:50 BJT

BRIEF-Chongqing Lummy Pharma's unit plans to subscribe to US company Athenex's convertible bonds

Sept 23 Chongqing Lummy Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says its unit plans to invest $10 million to subscribe to U.S. company Athenex's convertible bonds

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2cWRRcj

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

