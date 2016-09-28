版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 28日 星期三

BRIEF-Batian Ecotypic Engineering's unit signs agreement with Alibaba's software firm

Sept 28 Shenzhen Batian Ecotypic Engineering

* Says unit signs cooperation agreement with Alibaba's software firm

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2dqxlVp

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

