Fitch cuts outlook on Wells Fargo to 'negative'

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 4 Credit rating agency Fitch cut its rating outlook on Wells Fargo & Co to 'negative' from 'stable'.
Fitch said the cut reflected potential damage to the company's "earnings profile" following recent regulatory actions.
Wells Fargo staff opened as many as 2 million accounts in customers' names without their authorization, according to a $190 million settlement with regulators reached last month. (Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.