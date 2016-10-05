BRIEF-SOMPO Holdings to fully acquire Endurance Specialty Holdings at 639.4 bln yen

BRIEF-Cabot sets quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.30per share
Oct 5 SOMPO Holdings and Endurance Specialty Holdings :
* SOMPO Holdings signed an agreement to fully acquire Endurance Specialty Holdings via subsidiary Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Insurance Inc at 639.4 billion yen in total
* "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" has crossed $800 million mark at worldwide box office
* CEO Robert A. Iger's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 million versus $44.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing