公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 5日 星期三 14:35 BJT

BRIEF-SOMPO Holdings to fully acquire Endurance Specialty Holdings at 639.4 bln yen

Oct 5 SOMPO Holdings and Endurance Specialty Holdings :

* SOMPO Holdings signed an agreement to fully acquire Endurance Specialty Holdings via subsidiary Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Insurance Inc at 639.4 billion yen in total

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/DrfP0w

Further company coverage: and (Beijing Headline News)

