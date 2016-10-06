BRIEF-DEC to conduct review of oil spill at Indian Point Energy Center

Oct 6 Department of Environmental Conservation
and the Department of Public Service (DPS):
* The Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) says
the DEC and the Department of Public Service (DPS) will conduct
a comprehensive review of Friday's oil spill event at the Indian
Point Energy Center, as directed by Governor Andrew M. Cuomo
* The DEC says the review is part of the ongoing DPS
investigation into the operational reliability and safety of the
aging nuclear power plant
Governor Cuomo has long opposed the continued operation of
Indian Point because it is located in the heavily populated New
York metropolitan area.
Entergy, the plants owner, meanwhile is seeking
licenses from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission to keep
operating the plant in the future.
