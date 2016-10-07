版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 7日 星期五 23:35 BJT

BRIEF-Everspin Technologies shares open above IPO price of $9.10 in market debut

Oct 7 (Reuters) -

* Shares of Everspin Technologies Inc open at $9.10 in market debut, above IPO price of $8.00 per share Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐