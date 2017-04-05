版本:
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Air Canada announces departure of vice president & COO Klaus Goersch (April 3)

(In April 3rd brief, corrects designation in headline to COO from CFO)

April 3 Air Canada:

* Announces departure of vice president & chief operating officer Klaus Goersch, effective from April 30, 2017

* Will announce Goersch's successor in due course Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
