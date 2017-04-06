RPT-BRIEF-Hikma enters into settlement agreement with Jazz

BRIEF-Cellcom Israel reports first quarter EPS of ILS 0.25
* Qtrly service revenues totaled NIS 739 million ($203 million) compared to NIS 774 million ($213 million) in Q1 last year
April 6 Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc:
* Hikma enters into settlement agreement with Jazz
* Enters into settlement agreement with Jazz for sodium oxybate
* Announces that it has entered into a settlement agreement with Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc
* Settlement that resolves patent litigation related to Jazz's xyrem (sodium oxybate) oral solution, 500mg/ml product
* Under settlement agreement, Jazz will grant Hikma, right to sell an authorised generic of xyrem in US market commencing on 1 Jan 2023 or earlier under certain circumstances
* Initial term of AG arrangement is six months and Hikma has option to extend AG term for up to a total of five years
* Jazz has also granted Hikma a licence to market generic sodium oxybate pursuant to its anda at end of AG term
* Hikma will pay Jazz a royalty on net sales of AG product, but will initially retain a meaningful percentage of net sales
* Royalty rate paid to Jazz will increase should AG term be extended beyond one year
* Specific financial and other terms related to settlement agreement are confidential Source text for Eikon: For statement from Jazz Pharmaceuticals, click on: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
