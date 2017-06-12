CORRECTED-BRIEF-Fox News Channel announces new programming leadership team

(Corrects headline to say company announced a new programming
leadership team, not named Suzanne Scott, President of
Programming)
June 12 Fox News Channel:
* Fox News Channel announces new programming leadership team
* New programming leadership team announced by Suzanne
Scott, President of Programming for network
* Says new team will be comprised of six executives
* Says Meade Cooper will now serve as Senior Vice President,
Programming
* Says John Finley becomes Senior Vice President of
development and production
* Says ron Mitchell, former Senior Producer of O'Reilly
Factor, named Vice President of story development, Primetime
Programming
* Says Lauren Petterson will take on role of Senior Vice
President, morning programming and talent development
* Says Jill Van Why will serve as Vice President of
programming operations
