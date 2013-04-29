《美国上市公司业绩公布日程表》--4月29日-5月6日

路透4月26日 - 以下为标准普尔500企业中将于4月29日-5月6日公布业绩报告的公司。每股盈余(EPS)单位为美元。
公布时间 业绩季度及公司名称 代码 预估 预估值 上年同期
EPS 数目 EPS
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
4月29日 AMC Q1 2013 Express Scripts Holding Co 0.97 21 0.73
4月29日 AMC Q1 2013 The Hartford 0.82 18 1.25
4月29日 AMC Q2 2013 Jacobs 0.83 18 0.65
4月29日 BMO Q1 2013 Loews Corp. 0.84 1 0.87
4月29日 AMC Q1 2013 Masco 0.14 17 0.05
4月29日 AMC Q1 2013 Newmont Mining Corp. 0.77 18 1.15
4月29日 AMC Q1 2013 Plum Creek Timber 0.32 12 0.18
4月29日 BMO Q1 2013 Roper Industries, Inc. 1.22 10 1.09
4月30日 BMO Q1 2013 Archer Daniels Midland Company 0.52 10 0.50
4月30日 10:00 Q1 2013 安泰(Aetna Inc.) 1.39 19 1.34
4月30日 AMC Q1 2013 AvalonBay Communities -1.04 3 0.61
4月30日 BMO Q1 2013 雅芳(Avon Products Inc.) 0.14 15 0.10
4月30日 BMO Q2 2013 Franklin Resources 2.50 20 2.32
4月30日 AMC Q1 2013 Boston Properties, Inc. 0.36 6 0.31
4月30日 BMO Q1 2013 Cummins Inc. 1.86 18 2.38
4月30日 BMO Q1 2013 Ecolab Inc. 0.59 9 0.50
4月30日 AMC Q1 2013 Edison International 0.66 13 0.35
4月30日 AMC Q1 2013 Equity Residential 0.74 6 0.47
4月30日 BMO Q1 2013 FIS 0.61 18 0.55
4月30日 AMC Q1 2013 Fiserv 1.34 19 1.20
4月30日 AMC Q1 2013 FMC Corp. 1.08 10 0.97
4月30日 BMO Q1 2013 AGL Resources Inc 1.31 6 1.16
4月30日 AMC Q1 2013 Hudson City Bancorp 0.12 10 0.15
4月30日 BMO Q1 2013 HCP, INC. 0.48 7 0.43
4月30日 BMO Q1 2013 Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwid 0.53 29 0.63
4月30日 10:30 Q3 2013 Harris 1.12 10 1.39
4月30日 11:30 Q1 2013 景顺(Invesco) 0.47 21 0.44
4月30日 BMO Q4 2013 雷格梅森(Legg Mason) 0.20 15 0.54
4月30日 BMO Q1 2013 麦格希集团(McGraw-Hill) 0.73 6 0.51
4月30日 BMO Q1 2013 Marathon Petroleum Corp. 2.16 18 1.70
4月30日 BMO Q1 2013 MeadWestvaco 0.23 12 0.34
4月30日 BMO Q1 2013 NextEra Energy, Inc. 1.02 16 1.02
4月30日 BMO Q1 2013 NiSource 0.71 9 0.76
4月30日 BMO Q1 2013 纽约-泛欧交易所集团 0.56 13 0.47
4月30日 AMC Q1 2013 ONEOK Inc. 0.59 9 0.56
4月30日 16:00 Q1 2013 Pitney Bowes Inc. 0.44 4 0.52
4月30日 BMO Q1 2013 Public Service Enterprise Group In 0.74 13 0.85
4月30日 BMO Q1 2013 辉瑞(Pfizer) 0.56 17 0.58
4月30日 AMC Q1 2013 QEP Resources, Inc. 0.30 18 0.41
4月30日 AMC Q1 2013 TECO Energy Inc. 0.17 10 0.23
4月30日 BMO Q1 2013 Tenet Healthcare 0.30 18 0.52
4月30日 BMO Q1 2013 Valero Energy Corp. 0.98 19 0.31
4月30日 BMO Q1 2013 Wisconsin Energy Corp. 0.71 11 0.74
4月30日 AMC Q1 2013 西联汇款 0.32 13 0.40
4月30日 BMO Q1 2013 美国钢铁公司(United States Steel) -0.19 16 0.67
4月30日 11:00 Q1 2013 Xylem Inc. 0.27 10 0.36
5月 1日 BMO Q2 2013 ADT Corp 0.43 8 N/A
5月 1日 BMO Q1 2013 Allergan 0.96 25 0.86
5月 1日 AMC Q1 2013 The Allstate Corp. 1.30 23 1.42
5月 1日 11:00 Q1 2013 American Tower Corp 0.48 18 0.56
5月 1日 AMC Q1 2013 美国哥伦比亚广播公司(CBS) 0.68 27 0.54
5月 1日 BMO Q1 2013 Chesapeake Energy 0.25 29 0.18
5月 1日 16:00 Q3 2013 Clorox 1.06 17 1.02
5月 1日 BMO Q1 2013 Comcast Corp. 0.50 23 0.45
5月 1日 BMO Q1 2013 Coventry Health Care, Inc 0.82 13 0.62
5月 1日 BMO Q1 2013 Delphi Automotive PLC 0.96 14 1.04
5月 1日 BMO Q1 2013 Devon Energy Corp. 0.56 26 1.05
5月 1日 BMO Q1 2013 Exelon Corp. 0.68 15 0.85
5月 1日 BMO Q1 2013 Garmin Ltd. 0.41 12 0.45
5月 1日 BMO Q1 2013 Hospira 0.44 13 0.47
5月 1日 10:00 Q1 2013 Humana Inc. 1.81 19 1.49
5月 1日 BMO Q1 2013 洲际交易所(ICE) 1.97 15 2.02
5月 1日 BMO Q1 2013 Iron Mountain Incorporated 0.27 10 0.29
5月 1日 AMC Q3 2013 JDSU 0.11 14 0.11
5月 1日 AMC Q1 2013 Kimco Realty Corp. 0.09 4 0.09
5月 1日 AMC Q1 2013 Lincoln National 1.10 21 1.00
5月 1日 BMO Q1 2013 万事达卡(MasterCard) 6.17 32 5.36
5月 1日 AMC Q1 2013 万豪国际(Marriott International) 0.40 26 0.30
5月 1日 AMC Q1 2013 美国大都会人寿保险公司 1.30 21 1.37
5月 1日 BMO Q1 2013 默克(Merck & Co.) 0.79 16 0.99
5月 1日 AMC Q1 2013 MURPHY OIL CORP 0.97 15 1.49
5月 1日 AMC Q1 2013 保德信金融集团 1.89 20 1.56
5月 1日 12:00 Q1 2013 Phillips 66 1.89 16 1.04
5月 1日 AMC Q1 2013 Pioneer Natural Resources Company 0.97 34 1.23
5月 1日 BMO Q1 2013 Rowan Companies plc 0.53 36 0.47
5月 1日 BMO Q1 2013 Sealed Air 0.18 13 0.18
5月 1日 AMC Q1 2013 Integrys Energy Group 1.61 6 1.55
5月 1日 AMC Q1 2013 Tesoro Corp. 0.72 19 0.39
5月 1日 BMO Q1 2013 时代华纳(Time Warner) 0.74 28 0.67
5月 1日 AMC Q1 2013 Unum Group 0.78 19 0.73
5月 1日 AMC Q2 2013 Visa Inc. 1.81 31 1.60
5月 1日 BMO Q2 2013 维亚康母(Viacom) 0.95 31 0.98
5月 2日 BMO Q1 2013 Actavis Inc 1.86 19 1.64
5月 2日 16:00 Q1 2013 Ameren Corp. 0.28 7 0.22
5月 2日 AMC Q1 2013 美国国际集团(AIG) 0.87 20 1.65
5月 2日 AMC Q1 2013 Apartment Investment & Management -0.05 7 -0.09
5月 2日 BMO Q4 2013 Airgas, Inc. 1.13 15 1.11
5月 2日 BMO Q2 2013 BD 1.35 20 1.38
5月 2日 BMO Q1 2013 Beam Inc 0.54 11 0.53
5月 2日 BMO Q3 2013 Cardinal Health, Inc. 0.95 16 0.94
5月 2日 BMO Q1 2013 信诺集团(Cigna) 1.43 18 1.24
5月 2日 BMO Q1 2013 芝加哥商业交易所集团(CME Group) 0.73 18 0.80
5月 2日 BMO Q1 2013 Centerpoint Energy Inc 0.37 13 0.33
5月 2日 AMC Q1 2013 邓白氏(D&B) 1.37 7 1.35
5月 2日 BMO Q1 2013 Denbury Resources Inc. 0.29 18 0.41
5月 2日 BMO Q3 2013 雅诗兰黛(Estee Lauder) 0.34 20 0.38
5月 2日 AMC Q1 2013 Fluor Corp. 0.96 18 0.91
5月 2日 20:05 Q1 2013 Gilead Sciences 0.50 24 0.46
5月 2日 BMO Q3 2013 Harman International Industries 0.61 8 0.74
5月 2日 BMO Q1 2013 国际纸业(International Paper) 0.74 17 0.57
5月 2日 BMO Q1 2013 Kellogg Co. 1.03 19 0.95
5月 2日 20:00 Q1 2013 卡夫食品(Kraft Foods) 0.64 19 N/A
5月 2日 AMC Q4 2013 Microchip Technology 0.47 14 0.46
5月 2日 BMO Q1 2013 Marsh & McLennan Companies 0.69 20 0.63
5月 2日 AMC Q1 2013 Mylan Inc. 0.62 18 0.52
5月 2日 16:00 Q1 2013 Northeast Utilities 0.65 12 0.56
5月 2日 BMO Q1 2013 PG&E Corp. 0.69 11 0.89
5月 2日 BMO Q1 2013 PPL Corp. 0.70 13 0.70
5月 2日 BMO Q1 2013 Quanta Services, Inc. 0.29 16 0.22
5月 2日 BMO Q1 2013 Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc. 0.74 20 0.73
5月 2日 13:00 Q1 2013 Sempra Energy 1.02 8 0.97
5月 2日 AMC Q1 2013 Southwestern Energy 0.38 33 0.31
5月 2日 AMC Q1 2013 Teradata 0.53 22 0.60
5月 2日 BMO Q1 2013 Vulcan Materials Company -0.35 12 -0.42
5月 2日 BMO Q1 2013 WPX Energy Inc -0.23 9 -0.05
5月 2日 BMO Q1 2013 Xcel Energy 0.45 13 0.38
5月 3日 BMO Q3 2013 Automatic Data Processing 0.98 23 0.92
5月 3日 11:00 Q1 2013 Duke Energy Corp. 1.04 12 1.14
5月 3日 BMO Q1 2013 Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. 0.01 8 0.00
5月 3日 BMO Q1 2013 穆迪(Moody's Corp.) 0.85 8 0.76
5月 3日 BMO Q1 2013 Newell Rubbermaid 0.32 14 0.33
5月 3日 BMO Q1 2013 Pinnacle West Capital Corp. 0.09 11 -0.07
5月 3日 BMO Q1 2013 Pepco Holdings, Inc. 0.24 9 0.30
5月 3日 BMO Q1 2013 Spectra Energy 0.48 10 0.51
5月 3日 16:00 Q1 2013 华盛顿邮报 3.35 1 N/A
5月 6日 AMC Q1 2013 Anadarko Petroleum Corp. 0.93 27 0.92
5月 6日 AMC Q1 2013 Frontier Communications Corp. 0.06 15 0.05
5月 6日 BMO Q3 2013 Sysco Corp. 0.43 12 0.44
5月 6日 16:00 Q2 2013 Tyson Foods 0.45 11 0.44
5月 6日 AMC Q1 2013 Vornado Realty Trust 0.95 4 0.97
如无特殊说明，均为GMT时间；AMC-美国盘后；BMO-美国盘前。
注：路透中文快讯未必会另行报导上述相关新闻。(完)
(编译 张明钧; 审校 于春红)