《美国上市公司业绩公布日程表》--1月30日至2月6日

路透汤森路透1月29日 - 以下为标准普尔500企业中将于未来一周公布业绩报告的公司。每股盈余(EPS)单位为美元。
公布时间 业绩季度及公司名称 代码 预估 预估值 上年同期
EPS 数目 EPS
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
1月30日 BMO Q1 2014 ADT Corp 0.49 7 0.44
1月30日 BMO Q4 2013 Alexion Pharmaceuticals 0.83 22 0.60
1月30日 AMC Q4 2013 亚马逊(Amazon.com) 0.67 39 0.21
1月30日 BMO Q4 2013 AutoNation 0.76 13 0.67
1月30日 BMO Q3 2014 Airgas, Inc. 1.18 18 1.04
1月30日 AMC Q4 2013 C. R. Bard, Inc. 1.39 20 1.70
1月30日 BMO Q4 2013 Franklin Resources 0.93 20 0.81
1月30日 BMO Q4 2013 Ball Corp. 0.73 14 0.64
1月30日 BMO Q4 2013 Bemis Company, Inc. 0.54 12 0.52
1月30日 AMC Q4 2013 Broadcom 0.57 37 0.76
1月30日 BMO Q4 2013 博地能源(Peabody Energy) -0.11 25 0.36
1月30日 BMO Q2 2014 Cardinal Health, Inc. 0.84 17 0.93
1月30日 BMO Q4 2013 Cameron 0.96 30 0.95
1月30日 AMC Q4 2013 Chubb Corp. 2.04 22 0.16
1月30日 BMO Q4 2013 Celgene Corp. 1.54 27 1.32
1月30日 BMO Q4 2013 高露洁(Colgate-Palmolive) 0.74 21 0.71
1月30日 AMC Q4 2013 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc 2.53 28 1.95
1月30日 Q4 2013 CMS Energy Corp. 0.37 8 0.25
1月30日 BMO Q4 2013 康菲石油国际(ConocoPhillips) 1.32 19 1.43
1月30日 AMC Q3 2014 CSC 0.87 13 0.77
1月30日 BMO Q4 2013 Quest Diagnostics 0.93 26 1.01
1月30日 12:00 Q4 2013 Dover Corp. 1.28 18 1.09
1月30日 AMC Q4 2013 Eastman Chemical Company 1.25 16 1.19
1月30日 AMC Q4 2013 谷歌(Google) 12.19 42 10.59
1月30日 13:00 Q2 2014 Harman International Industries 0.95 7 0.59
1月30日 BMO Q4 2013 哈雷戴维森(Harley-Davidson) 0.34 16 0.31
1月30日 BMO Q1 2014 Helmerich & Payne, Inc. 1.46 25 1.40
1月30日 BMO Q4 2013 好时(Hershey) 0.86 17 0.74
1月30日 12:30 Q4 2013 景顺(Invesco) 0.57 21 0.45
1月30日 BMO Q4 2013 L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc 1.97 16 2.25
1月30日 BMO Q4 2013 礼来(Eli Lilly) 0.74 17 0.85
1月30日 AMC Q3 2014 McKesson Corp. 1.82 17 1.41
1月30日 BMO Q4 2013 3M Company 1.62 16 1.41
1月30日 BMO Q4 2013 Altria Group, Inc. 0.58 12 0.55
1月30日 AMC 2013全年初值 Newmont Mining 0.39 18 1.11
1月30日 BMO Q4 2013 Northrop Grumman 1.94 20 2.14
1月30日 BMO Q4 2013 Occidental Petroleum Corp. 1.70 24 1.83
1月30日 BMO Q4 2013 Pitney Bowes Inc. 0.45 7 0.56
1月30日 BMO Q4 2013 PulteGroup, Inc. 0.44 22 0.34
1月30日 AMC Q4 2013 PerkinElmer 0.70 17 0.65
1月30日 BMO Q4 2013 Prologis Inc 0.04 5 0.02
1月30日 AMC Q4 2013 Robert Half 0.48 15 0.42
1月30日 12:00 Q4 2013 雷神(Raytheon) 1.35 21 1.47
1月30日 BMO Q4 2013 Sherwin-Williams 1.26 21 1.12
1月30日 BMO Q4 2013 TECO Energy Inc. 0.20 10 0.22
1月30日 BMO Q4 2013 Thermo Fisher Scientific 1.38 17 1.36
1月30日 BMO Q4 2013 时代华纳有线(Time Warner Cable) 1.73 27 1.68
1月30日 12:45 Q4 2013 联合包裹(优比速/UPS) 1.25 27 1.32
1月30日 BMO Q1 2014 Visa Inc. 2.16 30 1.93
1月30日 BMO Q1 2014 维亚康母(Viacom) 1.16 31 0.91
1月30日 11:00 Q4 2013 惠而浦(Whirlpool) 3.03 7 2.29
1月30日 BMO Q4 2013 Xcel Energy 0.29 11 0.29
1月30日 13:00 Q4 2013 艾克森美孚(Exxon Mobil) 1.92 18 2.20
1月30日 12:30 Q4 2013 Zimmer Holdings, Inc. 1.62 30 1.51
1月31日 BMO Q4 2013 AbbVie Inc 0.82 11 0.00
1月31日 BMO Q4 2013 Aon plc 1.50 22 1.27
1月31日 13:30 Q4 2013 Avery Dennison Corp. 0.68 8 0.54
1月31日 12:00 Q4 2013 CONSOL Energy 0.08 26 0.43
1月31日 BMO Q4 2013 雪佛龙(Chevron) 2.57 18 3.27
1月31日 BMO Q4 2013 Dominion Resources Inc. 0.89 15 0.69
1月31日 BMO Q3 2014 雷格梅森(Legg Mason) 0.66 17 -3.45
1月31日 BMO Q4 2013 万事达卡(MasterCard Inc.) 0.60 30 0.05
1月31日 BMO Q4 2013 美泰儿(Mattel) 1.20 15 1.12
1月31日 BMO Q4 2013 美赞臣(Mead Johnson) 0.76 16 0.72
1月31日 BMO Q4 2013 National Oilwell Varco 1.39 30 1.49
1月31日 BMO Q4 2013 Newell Rubbermaid 0.46 17 0.43
1月31日 BMO Q4 2013 PACCAR Inc 0.93 22 0.72
1月31日 BMO Q4 2013 Simon Property Group, Inc. 1.16 7 1.01
1月31日 BMO Q1 2014 Tyson Foods 0.65 12 0.48
1月31日 BMO Q1 2014 Tyco International 0.45 15 0.40
1月31日 BMO Q4 2013 Weyerhaeuser Co. 0.28 12 0.26
2月 3日 AMC Q4 2013 Anadarko Petroleum Corp. 0.93 31 0.91
2月 3日 AMC Q2 2014 CareFusion Corp. 0.54 14 0.54
2月 3日 AMC Q4 2013 D&B 2.82 8 2.38
2月 3日 AMC Q4 2013 General Growth Properties Inc 0.09 5 -0.01
2月 3日 AMC Q4 2013 The Hartford (E) 0.90 19 0.54
2月 3日 AMC Q4 2013 信安金融集团(Principal Financial) 0.93 21 0.82
2月 3日 BMO Q2 2014 Sysco Corp. 0.40 12 0.40
2月 3日 AMC Q4 2013 Torchmark 1.46 20 1.33
2月 3日 AMC Q4 2013 百胜集团(Yum Brands) 0.80 26 0.83
2月 4日 BMO Q4 2013 Archer Daniels Midland Company 0.85 13 0.60
2月 4日 AMC Q4 2013 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. 1.81 12 1.71
2月 4日 BMO Q1 2014 BD 1.30 20 1.35
2月 4日 BMO Q4 2013 Boston Scientific Corp. 0.13 21 0.11
2月 4日 AMC Q4 2013 Cerner Corp. 0.39 24 0.34
2月 4日 AMC Q4 2013 C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc 0.68 28 0.68
2月 4日 BMO Q2 2014 Clorox 0.91 17 0.93
2月 4日 BMO Q4 2013 CME Group Inc. 0.68 18 0.63
2月 4日 BMO Q4 2013 Delphi Automotive PLC 1.05 17 0.90
2月 4日 BMO Q1 2014 Emerson Electric 0.68 26 0.62
2月 4日 AMC Q4 2013 Equity Residential -0.04 4 1.17
2月 4日 BMO Q4 2013 伊顿公司(Eaton Corp) 1.06 24 0.82
2月 4日 AMC Q4 2013 Edwards Lifesciences 0.82 21 0.90
2月 4日 BMO Q4 2013 FIS 0.78 18 0.68
2月 4日 AMC Q4 2013 AGL Resources Inc 0.91 7 0.91
2月 4日 BMO Q4 2013 Gannett Co., Inc. 0.65 9 0.89
2月 4日 BMO Q4 2013 国际纸业(International Paper) 0.87 16 0.69
2月 4日 BMO Q3 2014 Michael Kors 0.86 22 0.64
2月 4日 AMC Q4 2013 Macerich Co 0.22 5 1.27
2月 4日 BMO Q4 2013 McGraw Hill Financial 0.78 10 0.75
2月 4日 BMO Q4 2013 Ryder System Inc 1.29 14 1.17
2月 4日 BMO Q4 2013 Spectra Energy 0.38 13 0.32
2月 4日 AMC Q4 2013 Unum Group 0.84 18 0.82
2月 4日 12:00 Q4 2013 Xylem Inc. 0.52 16 0.47
2月 5日 BMO Q2 2014 Automatic Data Processing 0.77 23 0.72
2月 5日 BMO Q4 2013 Allergan 1.34 25 1.15
2月 5日 AMC Q4 2013 ASSURANT INC 1.41 8 0.07
2月 5日 AMC Q4 2013 Akamai Technologies Inc. 0.52 20 0.54
2月 5日 AMC Q4 2013 The Allstate Corp. 1.38 26 0.59
2月 5日 AMC Q4 2013 CBRE Group, Inc. 0.66 6 0.55
2月 5日 BMO Q4 2013 Coca-Cola Enterprises 0.52 13 0.45
2月 5日 AMC Q4 2013 Cincinnati Financial Corp. 0.69 7 1.11
2月 5日 BMO Q4 2013 Cognizant Technology Solutions 1.06 22 0.92
2月 5日 21:15 Q1 2014 迪士尼(Walt Disney) 0.91 31 0.79
2月 5日 BMO Q2 2014 雅诗兰黛(Estee Lauder) 1.06 21 1.16
2月 5日 AMC Q4 2013 Fiserv 0.81 18 0.70
2月 5日 AMC Q4 2013 FMC Corp. 0.94 13 0.81
2月 5日 11:00 Q4 2013 Humana Inc. 0.95 23 1.19
2月 5日 AMC Q4 2013 Kimco Realty Corp. 0.13 4 0.14
2月 5日 AMC Q4 2013 Lincoln National 1.27 22 1.10
2月 5日 BMO Q4 2013 默克(Merck & Co.) 0.88 16 0.83
2月 5日 AMC Q4 2013 Marathon Oil Corp. 0.72 25 0.55
2月 5日 BMO Q4 2013 The NASDAQ OMX Group, Inc. 0.67 15 0.64
2月 5日 AMC Q4 2013 O`Reilly Automotive 1.32 23 1.14
2月 5日 AMC Q4 2013 保德信金融集团 2.24 22 1.69
2月 5日 BMO Q3 2014 Ralph Lauren Corp. 2.51 19 2.40
2月 5日 AMC Q4 2013 Stericycle 0.97 18 0.88
2月 5日 AMC Q4 2013 Tesoro Corp. 0.34 18 1.34
2月 5日 BMO Q4 2013 美国时代华纳(Time Warner) 1.15 31 1.17
2月 6日 BMO Q4 2013 Alliance Data 2.33 23 1.84
2月 6日 11:00 Q4 2013 Aetna Inc. 1.38 23 0.94
2月 6日 AMC Q4 2013 Apartment Investment & Management 0.15 5 0.47
2月 6日 BMO Q4 2013 康明斯(Cummins) 1.98 24 2.00
2月 6日 BMO Q4 2013 Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. 0.81 35 1.41
2月 6日 BMO Q4 2013 Exelon Corp. 0.53 13 0.64
2月 6日 AMC Q4 2013 Expedia, Inc. 0.86 25 0.63
2月 6日 Q2 2014 21世纪福克斯(Twenty-First Century Fox)
0.34 26 0.44
2月 6日 AMC Q4 2013 FMC Technologies, Inc. 0.65 31 0.57
2月 6日 Q4 2013 通用汽车(General Motors) 0.87 17 0.48
2月 6日 BMO Q4 2013 Kellogg Co. 0.82 20 0.70
2月 6日 BMO Q4 2013 Noble Energy, Inc. 0.65 30 0.83
2月 6日 BMO Q4 2013 菲利普莫里斯(Philip Morris) 1.37 15 1.24
2月 6日 BMO Q2 2014 Perrigo Company 1.59 17 1.36
2月 6日 AMC Q4 2013 Republic Services, Inc. 0.46 11 0.37
2月 6日 BMO Q4 2013 Sealed Air 0.36 13 0.34
2月 6日 BMO Q4 2013 Sigma-Aldrich Corp. 1.01 17 0.96
2月 6日 BMO Q4 2013 Snap-on Incorporated 1.56 5 1.43
2月 6日 BMO Q4 2013 Teradata 0.85 25 0.79
2月 6日 AMC Q4 2013 VeriSign, Inc. 0.60 9 0.59
2月 6日 12:00 Q4 2013 Wisconsin Energy Corp. 0.59 11 0.43
如无特殊说明，均为GMT时间；AMC-美国盘后；BMO-美国盘前。
注：路透中文快讯未必会另行报导上述相关新闻。(完)
全球重要经济事件一览表
全球外汇市场主要消息
新兴市场重要经济事件预告
美国上市公司业绩公布日程表
金融市场假期一览表
美国重要政经日程
日本重要政经日程
中国重要政经日程
香港重要政经日程
台湾重要政经日程
(编译 徐文焰；审校 张涛)