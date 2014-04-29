《美国上市公司业绩公布日程表》--4月29日至5月6日

汤森路透4月28日 - 以下为标准普尔500企业中将于未来一周公布业绩报告的公司。每股盈余(EPS)单位为美元。
公布时间 业绩季度及公司名称 代码 预估 预估值 上年同期
EPS 数目 EPS
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
4月29日 BMO Q1 2014 Archer Daniels Midland Company 0.74 14 0.48
4月29日 AMC Q1 2014 Aflac Incorporated 1.58 20 1.69
4月29日 BMO Q1 2014 必治妥施贵宝(Bristol-Myers Squibb) 0.43 16 0.41
4月29日 BMO Q1 2014 Boston Scientific Corp. 0.18 18 0.10
4月29日 AMC Q1 2014 Boston Properties, Inc. 0.35 3 0.31
4月29日 AMC Q1 2014 C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc 0.61 26 0.64
4月29日 BMO Q1 2014 康明斯(Cummins Inc.) 1.68 25 1.44
4月29日 10:45 Q1 2014 CONSOL Energy 0.19 24 0.19
4月29日 BMO Q3 2014 蔻驰(Coach) 0.61 34 0.84
4月29日 AMC Q1 2014 D&B 1.33 8 1.36
4月29日 AMC Q1 2014 eBay 0.67 38 0.63
4月29日 AMC Q1 2014 Edison International 0.82 12 0.77
4月29日 AMC Q1 2014 Express Scripts Holding Co 1.01 25 0.99
4月29日 BMO Q1 2014 Eaton 1.00 23 0.84
4月29日 AMC Q1 2014 Fiserv 0.74 17 0.67
4月29日 BMO Q4 2014 Forest Laboratories, Inc. 0.44 20 0.20
4月29日 BMO Q1 2014 AGL Resources Inc 2.09 5 1.31
4月29日 BMO Q1 2014 固特异轮胎(Goodyear Tire & Rubber) 0.60 8 0.45
4月29日 BMO Q1 2014 Hudson City Bancorp 0.07 5 0.10
4月29日 BMO Q3 2014 Harris 1.19 10 1.12
4月29日 AMC Q1 2014 Macerich Co 0.13 6 0.13
4月29日 AMC Q1 2014 万豪国际(Marriott International) 0.51 25 0.43
4月29日 BMO Q1 2014 McGraw Hill Financial 0.87 12 0.80
4月29日 BMO Q1 2014 默克(Merck & Co.) 0.79 15 0.85
4月29日 AMC Q1 2014 Newfield Exploration 0.41 21 0.45
4月29日 AMC Q1 2014 O-I 0.61 14 0.60
4月29日 BMO Q1 2014 PACCAR Inc 0.76 23 0.67
4月29日 BMO Q3 2014 Parker Hannifin Corp. 1.62 17 1.68
4月29日 BMO Q2 2014 罗克韦尔自动化(Rockwell Automation) 1.44 19 1.33
4月29日 AMC Q1 2014 TECO Energy Inc. 0.23 7 0.19
4月29日 BMO Q1 2014 Valero Energy Corp. 1.39 15 1.18
4月29日 BMO Q1 2014 Waters Corp. 1.12 16 1.07
4月29日 AMC Q1 2014 美国钢铁公司(United States Steel) 0.32 17 -0.35
4月29日 11:00 Q1 2014 Xylem Inc. 0.32 15 0.27
4月30日 BMO Q1 2014 Actavis plc 3.23 15 1.99
4月30日 BMO Q3 2014 Automatic Data Processing 1.08 21 0.99
4月30日 BMO Q2 2014 ADT Corp 0.44 8 0.41
4月30日 AMC Q1 2014 CBRE Group, Inc. 0.17 6 0.16
4月30日 BMO Q1 2014 Dominion Resources Inc. 0.96 10 0.83
4月30日 AMC Q1 2014 Equity Residential 0.26 3 3.01
4月30日 BMO Q1 2014 Exelon Corp. 0.68 13 0.70
4月30日 BMO Q1 2014 Garmin Ltd. 0.44 16 0.40
4月30日 BMO Q1 2014 Hess Corp. 1.02 23 1.95
4月30日 BMO Q1 2014 Hospira 0.49 12 0.52
4月30日 BMO Q1 2014 国际纸业(International Paper) 0.55 16 0.65
4月30日 AMC Q1 2014 Lincoln National 1.30 19 1.02
4月30日 AMC Q1 2014 美国大都会人寿保险公司(MetLife) 1.40 19 1.48
4月30日 AMC Q1 2014 Murphy Oil Corp. 0.96 15 1.08
4月30日 BMO Q1 2014 MeadWestvaco 0.23 9 0.16
4月30日 BMO Q1 2014 NextEra Energy, Inc. 1.07 13 1.12
4月30日 BMO Q1 2014 NiSource 0.79 7 0.69
4月30日 BMO Q1 2014 Pitney Bowes Inc. 0.41 5 0.42
4月30日 12:00 Q1 2014 Phillips 66 1.34 15 2.19
4月30日 BMO Q1 2014 Sealed Air 0.24 11 0.17
4月30日 11:30 Q1 2014 Southern Company 0.56 13 0.49
4月30日 AMC Q1 2014 Tesoro Corp. 0.43 17 0.73
4月30日 BMO Q1 2014 美国时代华纳(Time Warner) 0.88 27 0.82
4月30日 AMC Q3 2014 Western Digital Corp. 1.88 23 2.10
4月30日 11:00 Q1 2014 Wisconsin Energy Corp. 0.84 9 0.76
4月30日 10:00 Q1 2014 WellPoint, Inc. 2.14 22 2.94
4月30日 AMC Q1 2014 Williams Companies Inc. 0.26 14 0.22
5月 1日 AMC Q1 2014 Apartment Investment & Management 0.05 4 0.03
5月 1日 AMC Q1 2014 Akamai Technologies Inc. 0.53 20 0.51
5月 1日 11:00 Q1 2014 American Tower Corp 0.50 18 0.43
5月 1日 BMO Q4 2014 Airgas, Inc. 1.20 18 1.14
5月 1日 BMO Q1 2014 雅芳(Avon Products Inc.) 0.21 16 0.26
5月 1日 BMO Q2 2014 Becton Dickinson and Co 1.50 18 1.39
5月 1日 BMO Q1 2014 Ball Corp. 0.67 14 0.58
5月 1日 BMO Q1 2014 BorgWarner Inc. 0.80 15 0.65
5月 1日 BMO Q3 2014 Cardinal Health, Inc. 1.01 19 1.02
5月 1日 BMO Q1 2014 Cigna 1.54 18 1.72
5月 1日 BMO Q3 2014 Clorox 1.08 17 1.00
5月 1日 BMO Q1 2014 芝加哥商业交易所集团(CME Group) 0.96 16 0.73
5月 1日 BMO Q1 2014 Centerpoint Energy Inc 0.31 8 0.31
5月 1日 BMO Q1 2014 康菲石油国际(ConocoPhillips) 1.56 19 1.42
5月 1日 AMC Q1 2014 DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc 0.86 15 0.92
5月 1日 AMC Q1 2014 Expedia, Inc. 0.15 24 0.25
5月 1日 BMO Q1 2014 FIS 0.68 16 0.62
5月 1日 AMC Q1 2014 Fluor Corp. 0.97 21 1.02
5月 1日 12:00 Q3 2014 Harman International Industries 1.00 7 0.79
5月 1日 BMO Q1 2014 Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. 0.18 7 0.08
5月 1日 BMO Q1 2014 Iron Mountain Incorporated 0.26 10 0.27
5月 1日 11:30 Q1 2014 Invesco Ltd. 0.55 19 0.52
5月 1日 BMO Q1 2014 Kellogg Co. 0.97 16 0.99
5月 1日 20:00 Q1 2014 卡夫食品(Kraft Foods) 0.76 15 0.76
5月 1日 BMO Q1 2014 L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. 1.97 14 2.11
5月 1日 BMO Q4 2014 雷格梅森(Legg Mason) 0.58 16 0.23
5月 1日 BMO Q1 2014 万事达卡(MasterCard Inc.) 0.72 31 0.62
5月 1日 AMC Q1 2014 Mohawk Industries, Inc. 1.19 15 0.87
5月 1日 BMO Q1 2014 Marathon Petroleum Corp. 1.06 15 2.17
5月 1日 BMO Q1 2014 摩托罗拉解决方案 0.50 17 0.66
5月 1日 BMO Q1 2014 Mylan Inc. 0.64 16 0.62
5月 1日 AMC Q1 2014 Northeast Utilities 0.75 10 0.72
5月 1日 BMO Q1 2014 PG&E Corp. 0.66 11 0.63
5月 1日 BMO Q1 2014 Public Service Enterprise Group 0.95 11 0.85
5月 1日 BMO Q1 2014 PPL Corp. 0.71 11 0.71
5月 1日 AMC Q1 2014 Public Storage 1.12 6 0.94
5月 1日 BMO Q1 2014 Quanta Services, Inc. 0.37 16 0.34
5月 1日 AMC Q1 2014 Southwestern Energy 0.63 34 0.42
5月 1日 AMC Q1 2014 Integrys Energy Group 1.79 5 1.76
5月 1日 BMO Q1 2014 Textron Inc. 0.38 12 0.40
5月 1日 BMO Q2 2014 Viacom Inc. 1.05 30 0.96
5月 1日 AMC Q1 2014 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorp -0.68 16 -1.43
5月 1日 AMC Q1 2014 西联汇款(Western Union Co.) 0.35 26 0.37
5月 1日 BMO Q1 2014 Xcel Energy 0.50 11 0.48
5月 1日 BMO Q1 2014 艾克森美孚 (Exxon Mobil) 1.88 19 2.12
5月 2日 BMO Q1 2014 CVS Caremark Corp. 1.05 22 0.83
5月 2日 BMO Q1 2014 雪佛龙(Chevron) 2.52 19 3.18
5月 2日 BMO Q3 2014 雅诗兰黛 0.55 21 0.45
5月 2日 BMO Q1 2014 Graham Holdings Company 6.62 1 N/A
5月 2日 BMO Q1 2014 Marsh & McLennan Companies 0.80 22 0.73
5月 2日 BMO Q1 2014 Newell Rubbermaid 0.32 16 0.35
5月 2日 BMO Q1 2014 Pinnacle West Capital Corp. 0.14 10 0.22
5月 2日 13:00 Q1 2014 Sempra Energy 0.95 9 0.72
5月 5日 AMC Q1 2014 美国国际集团(AIG) 1.06 25 1.34
5月 5日 AMC Q1 2014 Anadarko Petroleum Corp. 1.17 31 1.08
5月 5日 AMC Q3 2014 CareFusion Corp. 0.62 13 0.59
5月 5日 AMC Q1 2014 EOG Resources, Inc. 1.20 34 0.45
5月 5日 BMO Q1 2014 Occidental Petroleum Corp. 1.71 25 1.69
5月 5日 BMO Q1 2014 辉瑞(Pfizer) 0.55 14 0.54
5月 5日 BMO Q3 2014 Sysco Corp. 0.39 11 0.40
5月 5日 AMC Q1 2014 Tenet Healthcare -0.14 21 0.33
5月 5日 12:00 Q2 2014 Tyson Foods 0.63 10 0.36
5月 5日 AMC Q1 2014 Vornado Realty Trust 0.67 4 1.24
5月 6日 AMC Q1 2014 The Allstate Corp. 1.19 26 1.35
5月 6日 BMO Q1 2014 AMETEK Inc. 0.56 12 0.51
5月 6日 AMC Q2 2014 迪士尼(Walt Disney) 0.95 27 0.79
5月 6日 11:00 Q1 2014 Discovery Communications, Inc 0.71 24 0.63
5月 6日 BMO Q1 2014 Denbury Resources Inc 0.25 21 0.33
5月 6日 BMO Q1 2014 DIRECTV 1.50 21 1.20
5月 6日 AMC Q4 2014 艺电(Electronic Arts) 0.11 23 0.55
5月 6日 BMO Q2 2014 Emerson Electric 0.82 25 0.77
5月 6日 BMO Q1 2014 FirstEnergy 0.42 11 0.76
5月 6日 AMC Q1 2014 FMC Corp. 0.95 12 1.10
5月 6日 AMC Q1 2014 Frontier Communications Corp. 0.07 10 0.05
5月 6日 BMO Q1 2014 HCP, INC. 0.50 4 0.51
5月 6日 BMO Q1 2014 International Flavors & Fragrance 1.25 6 1.19
5月 6日 Q4 2014 Microchip Technology 0.61 12 0.52
5月 6日 BMO Q1 2014 The Mosaic Company 0.59 24 0.90
5月 6日 AMC Q1 2014 Marathon Oil Corp. 0.72 25 0.81
5月 6日 BMO Q1 2014 NRG Energy, Inc. -0.16 3 -1.02
5月 6日 AMC Q1 2014 ONEOK Inc. 0.38 12 0.54
5月 6日 AMC Q1 2014 Pioneer Natural Resources Company 1.05 36 1.02
5月 6日 BMO Q1 2014 Rowan Companies plc 0.21 32 0.55
5月 6日 AMC Q1 2014 TripAdvisor Inc 0.55 23 0.50
5月 6日 BMO Q1 2014 Vulcan Materials Company -0.33 12 -0.47
5月 6日 AMC Q2 2014 Whole Foods Market 0.41 30 0.38
5月 6日 BMO Q1 2014 Dentsply International Inc 0.56 12 0.52
5月 6日 BMO Q1 2014 Zoetis Inc 0.37 12 0.36
如无特殊说明，均为GMT时间；AMC-美国盘后；BMO-美国盘前。
注：路透中文快讯未必会另行报导上述相关新闻。(完)
(编译 王兴亚；审校 白云)