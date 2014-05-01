《美国上市公司业绩公布日程表》--5月1日至5月8日

投行观点：Bluebird Bio目标价由95上调至100美元，评级为加码--Piper Jaffray
汤森路透4月30日 - 以下为标准普尔500企业中将于未来一周公布业绩报告的公司。每股盈余(EPS)单位为美元。
公布时间 业绩季度及公司名称 代码 预估 预估值 上年同期
EPS 数目 EPS
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
5月 1日 AMC Q1 2014 Apartment Investment & Management 0.05 4 0.03
5月 1日 AMC Q1 2014 Akamai Technologies Inc. 0.53 20 0.51
5月 1日 11:00 Q1 2014 American Tower Corp 0.50 18 0.43
5月 1日 BMO Q4 2014 Airgas, Inc. 1.20 18 1.14
5月 1日 BMO Q1 2014 雅芳(Avon Products Inc.) 0.21 16 0.26
5月 1日 BMO Q2 2014 Becton Dickinson and Co 1.50 18 1.39
5月 1日 BMO Q1 2014 Ball Corp. 0.67 14 0.58
5月 1日 BMO Q1 2014 BorgWarner Inc. 0.80 15 0.65
5月 1日 BMO Q3 2014 Cardinal Health, Inc. 1.01 19 1.02
5月 1日 BMO Q1 2014 Cigna 1.54 18 1.72
5月 1日 BMO Q3 2014 Clorox 1.08 17 1.00
5月 1日 BMO Q1 2014 芝加哥商业交易所集团(CME Group) 0.96 16 0.73
5月 1日 BMO Q1 2014 Centerpoint Energy Inc 0.32 10 0.31
5月 1日 BMO Q1 2014 康菲石油国际(ConocoPhillips) 1.56 19 1.42
5月 1日 AMC Q1 2014 DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc 0.86 15 0.92
5月 1日 AMC Q1 2014 Expedia, Inc. 0.15 24 0.25
5月 1日 BMO Q1 2014 FIS 0.68 16 0.62
5月 1日 AMC Q1 2014 Fluor Corp. 0.97 21 1.02
5月 1日 12:00 Q3 2014 Harman International Industries 1.00 8 0.79
5月 1日 BMO Q1 2014 Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. 0.18 7 0.08
5月 1日 BMO Q1 2014 Iron Mountain Incorporated 0.26 10 0.27
5月 1日 11:30 Q1 2014 Invesco Ltd. 0.55 19 0.52
5月 1日 BMO Q1 2014 Kellogg Co. 0.97 17 0.99
5月 1日 20:00 Q1 2014 卡夫食品(Kraft Foods) 0.76 16 0.76
5月 1日 BMO Q1 2014 L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. 1.97 14 2.11
5月 1日 BMO Q4 2014 雷格梅森(Legg Mason) 0.58 16 0.23
5月 1日 BMO Q1 2014 万事达卡(MasterCard Inc.) 0.72 31 0.62
5月 1日 AMC Q1 2014 Mohawk Industries, Inc. 1.18 16 0.87
5月 1日 BMO Q1 2014 Marathon Petroleum Corp. 1.05 15 2.17
5月 1日 BMO Q1 2014 摩托罗拉解决方案 0.50 17 0.66
5月 1日 BMO Q1 2014 Mylan Inc. 0.64 16 0.62
5月 1日 AMC Q1 2014 Northeast Utilities 0.75 11 0.72
5月 1日 BMO Q1 2014 PG&E Corp. 0.65 13 0.63
5月 1日 BMO Q1 2014 Public Service Enterprise Group 0.97 13 0.85
5月 1日 BMO Q1 2014 PPL Corp. 0.71 13 0.71
5月 1日 AMC Q1 2014 Public Storage 1.12 6 0.94
5月 1日 BMO Q1 2014 Quanta Services, Inc. 0.37 16 0.34
5月 1日 AMC Q1 2014 Southwestern Energy 0.63 34 0.42
5月 1日 AMC Q1 2014 Integrys Energy Group 1.79 5 1.76
5月 1日 BMO Q1 2014 Textron Inc. 0.40 10 0.40
5月 1日 BMO Q2 2014 Viacom Inc. 1.05 30 0.96
5月 1日 AMC Q1 2014 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorp -0.68 16 -1.43
5月 1日 AMC Q1 2014 西联汇款(Western Union Co.) 0.35 26 0.37
5月 1日 AMC Q1 2014 Wynn Resorts, Limited 2.07 19 2.03
5月 1日 BMO Q1 2014 Xcel Energy 0.51 13 0.48
5月 1日 BMO Q1 2014 艾克森美孚 (Exxon Mobil) 1.88 19 2.12
5月 2日 BMO Q1 2014 CVS Caremark Corp. 1.04 23 0.83
5月 2日 BMO Q1 2014 雪佛龙(Chevron) 2.51 19 3.18
5月 2日 BMO Q3 2014 雅诗兰黛 0.55 21 0.45
5月 2日 BMO Q1 2014 Graham Holdings Company 6.62 1 N/A
5月 2日 BMO Q1 2014 Marsh & McLennan Companies 0.80 22 0.73
5月 2日 BMO Q1 2014 Newell Rubbermaid 0.32 16 0.35
5月 2日 BMO Q1 2014 Pinnacle West Capital Corp. 0.13 11 0.22
5月 2日 13:00 Q1 2014 Sempra Energy 0.95 11 0.72
5月 5日 AMC Q1 2014 美国国际集团(AIG) 1.07 25 1.34
5月 5日 AMC Q1 2014 Anadarko Petroleum Corp. 1.16 31 1.08
5月 5日 AMC Q3 2014 CareFusion Corp. 0.62 13 0.59
5月 5日 AMC Q1 2014 EOG Resources, Inc. 1.20 34 0.45
5月 5日 BMO Q1 2014 Occidental Petroleum Corp. 1.71 25 1.69
5月 5日 BMO Q1 2014 辉瑞(Pfizer) 0.55 11 0.54
5月 5日 BMO Q3 2014 Sysco Corp. 0.39 11 0.40
5月 5日 AMC Q1 2014 Tenet Healthcare -0.14 21 0.33
5月 5日 12:00 Q2 2014 Tyson Foods 0.63 10 0.36
5月 5日 AMC Q1 2014 Vornado Realty Trust 0.67 4 1.24
5月 6日 AMC Q1 2014 The Allstate Corp. 1.19 26 1.35
5月 6日 BMO Q1 2014 AMETEK Inc. 0.56 12 0.51
5月 6日 AMC Q2 2014 迪士尼(Walt Disney) 0.95 27 0.79
5月 6日 11:00 Q1 2014 Discovery Communications, Inc 0.71 24 0.63
5月 6日 BMO Q1 2014 Denbury Resources Inc 0.25 21 0.33
5月 6日 BMO Q1 2014 DIRECTV 1.50 21 1.20
5月 6日 AMC Q4 2014 艺电(Electronic Arts) 0.11 23 0.55
5月 6日 BMO Q2 2014 Emerson Electric 0.81 25 0.77
5月 6日 BMO Q1 2014 FirstEnergy 0.42 12 0.76
5月 6日 AMC Q1 2014 FMC Corp. 0.95 12 1.10
5月 6日 AMC Q1 2014 Frontier Communications Corp. 0.07 10 0.05
5月 6日 BMO Q1 2014 HCP, INC. 0.50 4 0.51
5月 6日 BMO Q1 2014 International Flavors & Fragrance 1.25 6 1.19
5月 6日 Q4 2014 Microchip Technology 0.61 12 0.52
5月 6日 BMO Q1 2014 The Mosaic Company 0.59 24 0.90
5月 6日 AMC Q1 2014 Marathon Oil Corp. 0.72 25 0.81
5月 6日 BMO Q1 2014 NRG Energy, Inc. -0.13 4 -1.02
5月 6日 AMC Q1 2014 ONEOK Inc. 0.38 12 0.54
5月 6日 AMC Q1 2014 Pioneer Natural Resources Company 1.06 36 1.02
5月 6日 BMO Q1 2014 Rowan Companies plc 0.21 32 0.55
5月 6日 AMC Q1 2014 TripAdvisor Inc 0.55 23 0.50
5月 6日 BMO Q1 2014 Vulcan Materials Company -0.33 12 -0.47
5月 6日 AMC Q2 2014 Whole Foods Market 0.41 30 0.38
5月 6日 BMO Q1 2014 Dentsply International Inc 0.56 12 0.52
5月 6日 BMO Q1 2014 Zoetis Inc 0.37 12 0.36
5月 7日 BMO Q1 2014 Allergan 1.13 22 0.98
5月 7日 AMC Q1 2014 CF Industries Holdings, Inc. 4.55 21 6.03
5月 7日 BMO Q1 2014 Chesapeake Energy 0.48 29 0.30
5月 7日 AMC Q1 2014 CenturyLink, Inc. 0.61 13 0.76
5月 7日 BMO Q1 2014 Cognizant Technology Solutions 0.55 16 0.47
5月 7日 BMO Q1 2014 Duke Energy Corp. 1.12 14 1.02
5月 7日 BMO Q1 2014 Devon Energy Corp. 1.26 28 0.66
5月 7日 AMC Q1 2014 Essex Property Trust 0.67 5 0.68
5月 7日 Q1 2014 Expeditors International 0.42 18 0.39
5月 7日 Q3 2014 Twenty-First Century Fox Inc 0.35 22 0.36
5月 7日 AMC Q2 2014 Keurig Green Mountain, Inc. 0.95 12 0.93
5月 7日 10:00 Q1 2014 Humana Inc. 1.94 20 2.95
5月 7日 AMC Q1 2014 Kimco Realty Corp. 0.14 5 0.12
5月 7日 11:00 Q1 2014 Mondelez International, Inc. 0.34 17 0.34
5月 7日 BMO Q1 2014 Pepco Holdings, Inc. 0.24 10 0.24
5月 7日 BMO Q3 2014 Perrigo Company 1.51 15 1.42
5月 7日 AMC Q1 2014 保德信金融集团(Prudential Financial) 2.26 19 2.28
5月 7日 AMC Q1 2014 QEP Resources, Inc. 0.26 12 0.28
5月 7日 AMC Q1 2014 Transocean Ltd. 1.03 33 0.93
5月 7日 BMO Q1 2014 Spectra Energy 0.51 11 0.51
5月 7日 BMO Q1 2014 Molson Coors Brewing Company 0.35 5 0.30
5月 7日 AMC Q1 2014 Unum Group 0.85 15 0.80
5月 8日 BMO Q1 2014 Ameren Corp. 0.32 6 0.22
5月 8日 BMO Q1 2014 AES Corp. 0.27 5 0.26
5月 8日 BMO Q1 2014 Apache Corp. 1.62 31 2.02
5月 8日 AMC Q1 2014 CBS Corp. 0.74 27 0.73
5月 8日 AMC Q4 2014 CSC 1.04 13 0.55
5月 8日 BMO Q1 2014 Cablevision Systems Corp. 0.03 18 -0.03
5月 8日 BMO Q1 2014 Health Care REIT, Inc. 0.12 4 0.21
5月 8日 BMO Q1 2014 洲际交易所 2.59 16 2.03
5月 8日 AMC Q1 2015 英伟达(Nvidia) 0.17 27 0.13
5月 8日 AMC Q3 2014 新闻集团(News Corp) 0.04 6 N/A
5月 8日 BMO Q1 2014 Priceline.com 6.92 24 5.76
5月 8日 BMO Q4 2014 Precision Castparts 3.20 21 2.82
5月 8日 BMO Q1 2014 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals 0.96 11 0.90
5月 8日 BMO Q1 2014 Scripps Networks Interactive 0.82 20 0.77
5月 8日 AMC Q4 2014 赛门铁克(Symantec) 0.42 26 0.44
5月 8日 BMO Q1 2014 Teradata 0.47 25 0.43
如无特殊说明，均为GMT时间；AMC-美国盘后；BMO-美国盘前。
注：路透中文快讯未必会另行报导上述相关新闻。(完)
(编译 王兴亚；审校 于春红)
