《美国上市公司业绩公布日程表》--5月5日至5月12日

汤森路透5月2日 - 以下为标准普尔500企业中将于未来一周公布业绩报告的公司。每股盈余(EPS)单位为美元。
公布时间 业绩季度及公司名称 代码 预估 预估值 上年同期
EPS 数目 EPS
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
5月 5日 AMC Q1 2014 美国国际集团(AIG) 1.07 25 1.34
5月 5日 AMC Q1 2014 Anadarko Petroleum Corp. 1.16 31 1.08
5月 5日 AMC Q3 2014 CareFusion Corp. 0.62 13 0.59
5月 5日 AMC Q1 2014 EOG Resources, Inc. 1.21 34 0.45
5月 5日 BMO Q1 2014 Occidental Petroleum Corp. 1.70 25 1.69
5月 5日 BMO Q1 2014 辉瑞(Pfizer) 0.55 11 0.54
5月 5日 BMO Q3 2014 Sysco Corp. 0.39 11 0.40
5月 5日 AMC Q1 2014 Tenet Healthcare -0.14 21 0.33
5月 5日 12:00 Q2 2014 Tyson Foods 0.63 10 0.36
5月 5日 AMC Q1 2014 Vornado Realty Trust 0.56 4 1.24
5月 6日 AMC Q1 2014 The Allstate Corp. 1.19 26 1.35
5月 6日 BMO Q1 2014 AMETEK Inc. 0.56 12 0.51
5月 6日 AMC Q2 2014 迪士尼(Walt Disney) 0.95 27 0.79
5月 6日 11:00 Q1 2014 Discovery Communications, Inc 0.71 24 0.63
5月 6日 BMO Q1 2014 Denbury Resources Inc 0.25 21 0.33
5月 6日 BMO Q1 2014 DIRECTV 1.50 21 1.20
5月 6日 AMC Q4 2014 艺电(Electronic Arts) 0.11 23 0.55
5月 6日 BMO Q2 2014 Emerson Electric 0.81 25 0.77
5月 6日 BMO Q1 2014 FirstEnergy 0.42 12 0.76
5月 6日 AMC Q1 2014 FMC Corp. 0.95 12 1.10
5月 6日 AMC Q1 2014 First Solar, Inc. 0.56 18 0.69
5月 6日 AMC Q1 2014 Frontier Communications Corp. 0.07 10 0.05
5月 6日 BMO Q1 2014 HCP, INC. 0.50 4 0.51
5月 6日 BMO Q1 2014 International Flavors & Fragrance 1.25 6 1.19
5月 6日 Q4 2014 Microchip Technology 0.61 12 0.52
5月 6日 BMO Q1 2014 The Mosaic Company 0.59 24 0.90
5月 6日 AMC Q1 2014 Marathon Oil Corp. 0.72 25 0.81
5月 6日 BMO Q1 2014 NRG Energy, Inc. -0.13 4 -1.02
5月 6日 AMC Q1 2014 ONEOK Inc. 0.38 12 0.54
5月 6日 AMC Q1 2014 Pioneer Natural Resources Company 1.06 36 1.02
5月 6日 BMO Q1 2014 Rowan Companies plc 0.21 32 0.55
5月 6日 AMC Q1 2014 TripAdvisor Inc 0.55 23 0.50
5月 6日 BMO Q1 2014 Vulcan Materials Company -0.33 12 -0.47
5月 6日 AMC Q2 2014 Whole Foods Market 0.41 30 0.38
5月 6日 BMO Q1 2014 Dentsply International Inc 0.56 12 0.52
5月 6日 BMO Q1 2014 Zoetis Inc 0.37 12 0.36
5月 7日 BMO Q1 2014 Allergan 1.13 22 0.98
5月 7日 AMC Q1 2014 CF Industries Holdings, Inc. 4.54 21 6.03
5月 7日 BMO Q1 2014 Chesapeake Energy 0.48 29 0.30
5月 7日 AMC Q1 2014 CenturyLink, Inc. 0.61 13 0.76
5月 7日 BMO Q1 2014 Cognizant Technology Solutions 0.55 16 0.47
5月 7日 BMO Q1 2014 Duke Energy Corp. 1.12 14 1.02
5月 7日 BMO Q1 2014 Devon Energy Corp. 1.26 28 0.66
5月 7日 AMC Q1 2014 Essex Property Trust 0.67 5 0.68
5月 7日 Q1 2014 Expeditors International 0.42 18 0.39
5月 7日 Q3 2014 Twenty-First Century Fox Inc 0.35 22 0.36
5月 7日 AMC Q2 2014 Keurig Green Mountain, Inc. 0.95 12 0.93
5月 7日 10:00 Q1 2014 Humana Inc. 1.94 20 2.95
5月 7日 AMC Q1 2014 Kimco Realty Corp. 0.14 5 0.12
5月 7日 11:00 Q1 2014 Mondelez International, Inc. 0.34 17 0.34
5月 7日 BMO Q1 2014 Pepco Holdings, Inc. 0.24 10 0.24
5月 7日 BMO Q3 2014 Perrigo Company 1.51 15 1.42
5月 7日 AMC Q1 2014 保德信金融集团(Prudential Financial) 2.26 19 2.28
5月 7日 AMC Q1 2014 QEP Resources, Inc. 0.26 12 0.28
5月 7日 AMC Q1 2014 Transocean Ltd. 1.03 33 0.93
5月 7日 BMO Q1 2014 Spectra Energy 0.51 11 0.51
5月 7日 BMO Q1 2014 Molson Coors Brewing Company 0.35 5 0.30
5月 7日 AMC Q1 2014 Unum Group 0.85 15 0.80
5月 8日 BMO Q1 2014 Ameren Corp. 0.32 6 0.22
5月 8日 BMO Q1 2014 AES Corp. 0.27 5 0.26
5月 8日 BMO Q1 2014 Apache Corp. 1.62 31 2.02
5月 8日 AMC Q1 2014 CBS Corp. 0.74 27 0.73
5月 8日 AMC Q4 2014 CSC 1.04 13 0.55
5月 8日 BMO Q1 2014 Cablevision Systems Corp. 0.03 18 -0.03
5月 8日 BMO Q1 2014 Health Care REIT, Inc. 0.12 4 0.21
5月 8日 BMO Q1 2014 洲际交易所 2.59 16 2.03
5月 8日 AMC Q1 2014 Monster Beverage Corp 0.49 11 0.42
5月 8日 AMC Q1 2015 英伟达(Nvidia) 0.17 27 0.13
5月 8日 AMC Q3 2014 新闻集团(News Corp) 0.04 6 N/A
5月 8日 BMO Q1 2014 Priceline.com 6.91 24 5.76
5月 8日 BMO Q4 2014 Precision Castparts 3.20 21 2.82
5月 8日 BMO Q1 2014 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals 0.96 11 0.90
5月 8日 BMO Q1 2014 Scripps Networks Interactive 0.82 20 0.77
5月 8日 AMC Q4 2014 赛门铁克(Symantec) 0.42 26 0.44
5月 8日 BMO Q1 2014 Teradata 0.47 25 0.43
5月 9日 BMO Q4 2014 Ralph Lauren Corp. 1.63 21 1.41
5月12日 AMC Q4 2014 McKesson Corp. 2.40 17 1.45
如无特殊说明，均为GMT时间；AMC-美国盘后；BMO-美国盘前。
注：路透中文快讯未必会另行报导上述相关新闻。(完)