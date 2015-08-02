版本:
中国
货币新闻 | 2015年 8月 3日 星期一 06:50 BJT

《美国上市公司业绩公布日程表》--8月3日至8月10日

汤森路透7月31日 - 以下为标准普尔500企业中将于未来一周公布业绩报告的公司：

    公布时间          业绩季度及公司名称                       代码
    --------------------------------------------------------------------
    8月 3日    AMC    Q2 2015 美国国际集团(AIG)                 
    8月 3日    AMC    Q2 2015 Allstate                          
    8月 3日    AMC    Q2 2015 Broadcom                          
    8月 3日    BMO    Q4 2015 Clorox Co                         
    8月 3日    BMO    Q2 2015 Diamond Offshore Drilling         
    8月 3日    BMO    Q2 2015 Frontier Communications           
    8月 3日    AMC    Q2 2015 General Growth Properties         
    8月 3日    BMO    Q2 2015 Loews                             
    8月 3日    AMC    Q1 2016 Microchip Technology              
    8月 3日    BMO    Q2 2015 Noble Energy                      
    8月 3日    BMO    Q2 2015 NextEra Energy                    
    8月 3日    BMO    Q2 2015 NiSource                          
    8月 3日    BMO    Q2 2015 PPL                               
    8月 3日    AMC    Q2 2015 Tenet Healthcare                  
    8月 3日    BMO    Q3 2015 Tyson Foods                       
    8月 3日    AMC    Q2 2015 Vornado Realty Trust              
    8月 4日    BMO    Q2 2015 Archer Daniels Midland Co         
    8月 4日    10:00  Q2 2015 安泰(Aetna)                       
    8月 4日    BMO    Q2 2015 Ametek                            
    8月 4日    AMC    Q2 2015 Cerner                            
    8月 4日    BMO    Q4 2015 Coach                             
    8月 4日    BMO    Q2 2015 CVS Health                        
    8月 4日    AMC    Q3 2015 迪士尼(Walt Disney)               
    8月 4日    AMC    Q2 2015 DaVita HealthCare Partners        
    8月 4日    AMC    Q2 2015 Devon Energy                      
    8月 4日    BMO    Q3 2015 Emerson Electric Co               
    8月 4日    BMO    Q2 2015 Entergy                           
    8月 4日           Q2 2015 Expeditors International          
    8月 4日    AMC    Q2 2015 First Solar                       
    8月 4日    AMC    Q2 2015 Genworth Financial                
    8月 4日    12:00  Q4 2015 Harman International Industries   
    8月 4日    BMO    Q2 2015 Health Care REIT                  
    8月 4日    BMO    Q2 2015 HCP                               
    8月 4日    BMO    Q2 2015 Kellogg Co                        
    8月 4日    BMO    Q2 2015 Martin Marietta Materials         
    8月 4日    BMO    Q3 2015 Mallinckrodt Plc                  
    8月 4日    BMO    Q2 2015 Mosaic Co                         
    8月 4日    AMC    Q2 2015 Newfield Exploration Co           
    8月 4日    BMO    Q2 2015 NRG Energy                        
    8月 4日    AMC    Q2 2015 ONEOK                             
    8月 4日    BMO    Q4 2015 Parker Hannifin                   
    8月 4日    AMC    Q2 2015 Pioneer Natural Resources Co      
    8月 4日    BMO    Q2 2015 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals         
    8月 4日    BMO    Q2 2015 Scripps Networks Interactive      
    8月 4日    13:00  Q2 2015 Sempra Energy                     
    8月 4日    BMO    Q2 2015 Vulcan Materials Co               
    8月 4日    AMC    Q2 2015 Cimarex Energy Co                 
    8月 4日    BMO    Q2 2015 Zoetis                            
    8月 5日    AMC    Q2 2015 哥伦比亚广播公司(CBS)             
    8月 5日    AMC    Q2 2015 CF Industries Holdings            
    8月 5日    BMO    Q2 2015 Chesapeake Energy                 
    8月 5日    AMC    Q2 2015 CenturyLink                       
    8月 5日    BMO    Q2 2015 Cognizant Technology Solutions    
    8月 5日    BMO    Q2 2015 Dominion Resources                
    8月 5日    11:00  Q2 2015 Discovery Communications          
    8月 5日    AMC    Q2 2015 邓白氏(D&B)                       
    8月 5日    AMC    Q2 2015 扶懋(FMC)                         
    8月 5日    20:00  Q4 2015 21世纪福斯(福克斯)                
    8月 5日    AMC    Q3 2015 Keurig Green Mountain             
    8月 5日    BMO    Q2 2015 HCA Holdings                      
    8月 5日    BMO    Q2 2015 洲际交易所(ICE)                   
    8月 5日    BMO    Q2 2015 摩托罗拉解决方案(Motorola Solutions) 
    8月 5日    BMO    Q2 2015 Priceline Group                   
    8月 5日    BMO    Q4 2015 Perrigo Company PLC               
    8月 5日    AMC    Q2 2015 保德信金融集团(Prudential Financial) 
    8月 5日    BMO    Q2 2015 Quanta Services                   
    8月 5日    AMC    Q2 2015 Transocean Ltd.                   
    8月 5日    BMO    Q1 2016 Ralph Lauren                      
    8月 5日    BMO    Q2 2015 Spectra Energy                    
    8月 5日    AMC    Q2 2015 Tesoro                            
    8月 5日    BMO    Q2 2015 时代华纳(Time Warner)             
    8月 6日    BMO    Q2 2015 艾尔建(Allergan)                  
    8月 6日    12:00  Q2 2015 Apache                            
    8月 6日    BMO    Q3 2015 Becton, Dickinson and Co          
    8月 6日    11:00  Q2 2015 Duke Energy                       
    8月 6日    AMC    Q2 2015 Consolidated Edison               
    8月 6日    AMC    Q2 2015 EOG Resources                     
    8月 6日    BMO    Q1 2016 Michael Kors Holdings Ltd         
    8月 6日    AMC    Q2 2015 Mohawk Industries                 
    8月 6日    AMC    Q2 2015 Marathon Oil                      
    8月 6日    AMC    Q2 2016 英伟达(Nvidia)                    
    8月 6日           Q2 2015 Progressive                       
    8月 6日    BMO    Q2 2015 Molson Coors Brewing Company      
    8月 6日    BMO    Q2 2015 Teradata                          
    8月 6日    BMO    Q3 2015 维亚康母(Viacom)                  
    8月 7日    BMO    Q2 2015 Cablevision Systems Corp          
    8月 7日    BMO    Q4 2015 Harris Corp                       
    8月 7日    BMO    Q2 2015 好时(Hershey)                     
    8月10日    BMO    Q2 2015 AES Corp                          
    8月10日    BMO    Q2 2015 CenterPoint Energy                
    8月10日    BMO    Q2 2015 Endo International PLC            
    8月10日    AMC    Q2 2015 International Flavors & Fragrance 
    8月10日    BMO    Q4 2015 Sysco Corp                        
            
    如无特殊说明，均为GMT时间；AMC-美国盘后；BMO-美国盘前。

    注：路透中文快讯未必会另行报导上述相关新闻。(完)

  
  
 (编译 刘秀红；审校 王兴亚)

