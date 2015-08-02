《美国上市公司业绩公布日程表》--8月3日至8月10日

汤森路透7月31日 - 以下为标准普尔500企业中将于未来一周公布业绩报告的公司： 公布时间 业绩季度及公司名称 代码 -------------------------------------------------------------------- 8月 3日 AMC Q2 2015 美国国际集团(AIG) 8月 3日 AMC Q2 2015 Allstate 8月 3日 AMC Q2 2015 Broadcom 8月 3日 BMO Q4 2015 Clorox Co 8月 3日 BMO Q2 2015 Diamond Offshore Drilling 8月 3日 BMO Q2 2015 Frontier Communications 8月 3日 AMC Q2 2015 General Growth Properties 8月 3日 BMO Q2 2015 Loews 8月 3日 AMC Q1 2016 Microchip Technology 8月 3日 BMO Q2 2015 Noble Energy 8月 3日 BMO Q2 2015 NextEra Energy 8月 3日 BMO Q2 2015 NiSource 8月 3日 BMO Q2 2015 PPL 8月 3日 AMC Q2 2015 Tenet Healthcare 8月 3日 BMO Q3 2015 Tyson Foods 8月 3日 AMC Q2 2015 Vornado Realty Trust 8月 4日 BMO Q2 2015 Archer Daniels Midland Co 8月 4日 10:00 Q2 2015 安泰(Aetna) 8月 4日 BMO Q2 2015 Ametek 8月 4日 AMC Q2 2015 Cerner 8月 4日 BMO Q4 2015 Coach 8月 4日 BMO Q2 2015 CVS Health 8月 4日 AMC Q3 2015 迪士尼(Walt Disney) 8月 4日 AMC Q2 2015 DaVita HealthCare Partners 8月 4日 AMC Q2 2015 Devon Energy 8月 4日 BMO Q3 2015 Emerson Electric Co 8月 4日 BMO Q2 2015 Entergy 8月 4日 Q2 2015 Expeditors International 8月 4日 AMC Q2 2015 First Solar 8月 4日 AMC Q2 2015 Genworth Financial 8月 4日 12:00 Q4 2015 Harman International Industries 8月 4日 BMO Q2 2015 Health Care REIT 8月 4日 BMO Q2 2015 HCP 8月 4日 BMO Q2 2015 Kellogg Co 8月 4日 BMO Q2 2015 Martin Marietta Materials 8月 4日 BMO Q3 2015 Mallinckrodt Plc 8月 4日 BMO Q2 2015 Mosaic Co 8月 4日 AMC Q2 2015 Newfield Exploration Co 8月 4日 BMO Q2 2015 NRG Energy 8月 4日 AMC Q2 2015 ONEOK 8月 4日 BMO Q4 2015 Parker Hannifin 8月 4日 AMC Q2 2015 Pioneer Natural Resources Co 8月 4日 BMO Q2 2015 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals 8月 4日 BMO Q2 2015 Scripps Networks Interactive 8月 4日 13:00 Q2 2015 Sempra Energy 8月 4日 BMO Q2 2015 Vulcan Materials Co 8月 4日 AMC Q2 2015 Cimarex Energy Co 8月 4日 BMO Q2 2015 Zoetis 8月 5日 AMC Q2 2015 哥伦比亚广播公司(CBS) 8月 5日 AMC Q2 2015 CF Industries Holdings 8月 5日 BMO Q2 2015 Chesapeake Energy 8月 5日 AMC Q2 2015 CenturyLink 8月 5日 BMO Q2 2015 Cognizant Technology Solutions 8月 5日 BMO Q2 2015 Dominion Resources 8月 5日 11:00 Q2 2015 Discovery Communications 8月 5日 AMC Q2 2015 邓白氏(D&B) 8月 5日 AMC Q2 2015 扶懋(FMC) 8月 5日 20:00 Q4 2015 21世纪福斯(福克斯) 8月 5日 AMC Q3 2015 Keurig Green Mountain 8月 5日 BMO Q2 2015 HCA Holdings 8月 5日 BMO Q2 2015 洲际交易所(ICE) 8月 5日 BMO Q2 2015 摩托罗拉解决方案(Motorola Solutions) 8月 5日 BMO Q2 2015 Priceline Group 8月 5日 BMO Q4 2015 Perrigo Company PLC 8月 5日 AMC Q2 2015 保德信金融集团(Prudential Financial) 8月 5日 BMO Q2 2015 Quanta Services 8月 5日 AMC Q2 2015 Transocean Ltd. 8月 5日 BMO Q1 2016 Ralph Lauren 8月 5日 BMO Q2 2015 Spectra Energy 8月 5日 AMC Q2 2015 Tesoro 8月 5日 BMO Q2 2015 时代华纳(Time Warner) 8月 6日 BMO Q2 2015 艾尔建(Allergan) 8月 6日 12:00 Q2 2015 Apache 8月 6日 BMO Q3 2015 Becton, Dickinson and Co 8月 6日 11:00 Q2 2015 Duke Energy 8月 6日 AMC Q2 2015 Consolidated Edison 8月 6日 AMC Q2 2015 EOG Resources 8月 6日 BMO Q1 2016 Michael Kors Holdings Ltd 8月 6日 AMC Q2 2015 Mohawk Industries 8月 6日 AMC Q2 2015 Marathon Oil 8月 6日 AMC Q2 2016 英伟达(Nvidia) 8月 6日 Q2 2015 Progressive 8月 6日 BMO Q2 2015 Molson Coors Brewing Company 8月 6日 BMO Q2 2015 Teradata 8月 6日 BMO Q3 2015 维亚康母(Viacom) 8月 7日 BMO Q2 2015 Cablevision Systems Corp 8月 7日 BMO Q4 2015 Harris Corp 8月 7日 BMO Q2 2015 好时(Hershey) 8月10日 BMO Q2 2015 AES Corp 8月10日 BMO Q2 2015 CenterPoint Energy 8月10日 BMO Q2 2015 Endo International PLC 8月10日 AMC Q2 2015 International Flavors & Fragrance 8月10日 BMO Q4 2015 Sysco Corp 如无特殊说明，均为GMT时间；AMC-美国盘后；BMO-美国盘前。 注：路透中文快讯未必会另行报导上述相关新闻。(完) 全球重要经济事件一览表 新兴市场重要经济事件预告 美国上市公司业绩公布日程表 金融市场假期一览表 美国重要政经日程 日本重要政经日程 中国重要政经日程 香港重要政经日程 台湾重要政经日程 (编译 刘秀红；审校 王兴亚)