New Issue-Deutsche Bahn prices 750 mln NOK 2016 bond

August 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Deutsche Bahn Finance NV

Guarantor Deutsche Bahn

Issue Amount 750 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date September 1, 2016

Coupon 3.375 pct

Issue price 101.354

Reoffer price 99.729

Yield 3.435 pct

Spread 15 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date September 1, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.875 pct

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law German

ISIN XS0669864976

