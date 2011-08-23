GE, China's Huadian set up gas turbine JV -report

BEIJING Aug 23 General Electric Co and Chinese power giant Huadian Group established a $100 million joint venture on Tuesday to develop gas turbines for distributed energy systems, the state-controlled news agency Xinhua reported.

The JV, called Huadian GE Aero Gas Turbine Equipment Co Ltd, will develop aeroderivative gas turbines, which are modified from aviation engines and burn natural gas to generate energy, Xinhua said.

Distributed energy systems refers to generating energy from small-energy sources, according to the report.

GE officials were not immediately available to comment.

The JV will be 51 percent owned by Huadian and based in Shanghai, Xinhua said. (Reporting by Terril Yue Jones; Editing by Erica Billingham)