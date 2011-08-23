UPDATE 1-Aspen Technology Q4 loss narrower than expected

* Q4 adj loss/shr $0.20 vs est loss/shr $0.22

* Q4 rev $52.6 mln vs est $47.2 mln

* Shares up 4 pct in extended trade (Follows alerts)

Aug 23 - Supply-chain management software maker Aspen Technology Inc reported a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss helped by a three-fold increase in subscription revenue.

For the fourth quarter, the company earned $41.7 million, or 43 cents a share, compared with a loss of $34 million, or 37 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, Aspen reported a loss of 20 cents a share.

Revenue rose 38 percent to $52.6 million.

Analysts, on an average, had expected a loss of 22 cents a share, on revenue of $47.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company posted subscription revenue of $19.7 million, compared with $5.9 million, last year.

Shares of the Burlington, Massachusetts-based company were up 4 percent in trading after the bell. They had closed at $13.88 on Nasdaq on Tuesday. (Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)