UPDATE 1-Aspen Technology Q4 loss narrower than expected

* Q4 adj loss/shr $0.20 vs est loss/shr $0.22
* Q4 rev $52.6 mln vs est $47.2 mln
* Shares up 4 pct in extended trade
Aug 23 - Supply-chain management software maker Aspen
Technology Inc reported a narrower-than-expected
quarterly loss helped by a three-fold increase in subscription
revenue.
For the fourth quarter, the company earned $41.7 million, or
43 cents a share, compared with a loss of $34 million, or 37
cents a share, a year ago.
Excluding items, Aspen reported a loss of 20 cents a share.
Revenue rose 38 percent to $52.6 million.
Analysts, on an average, had expected a loss of 22 cents a
share, on revenue of $47.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
The company posted subscription revenue of $19.7 million,
compared with $5.9 million, last year.
Shares of the Burlington, Massachusetts-based company were
up 4 percent in trading after the bell. They had closed at
$13.88 on Nasdaq on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila)