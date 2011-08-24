版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 24日 星期三 15:09 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's cuts Japanese bank-affiliated finance companies

Aug 24 Mitsubishi UFJ Lease and Finance Co., Ltd , Mitsubishi UFJ NICOS Co., Ltd., Sumishin Panasonic Financial Service Co., Ltd, Orient Corporation

* Moody's downgrades Japanese bank-affiliated finance companies and continues to place them on review for downgrade following bank downgrades

