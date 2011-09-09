UPDATE 1-China Aug car sales up 7.3 pct as Nissan, Toyota recoup

(Adds analysts, industry executive comments, details)

* Aug sales helped by Nissan, Toyota resuming China output

* Uptrend to continue in Sept, Oct - analysts

* Toyota, Nissan, GM see solid sales gain, Mazda lags

By Fang Yan and Ken Wills

BEIJING, Sept 9 Car sales in China rose 7.3 percent in August from a year earlier, rebounding steadily from a decline in May as Nissan Motor and its peers resumed production at home and eased a crunch in parts supplies at their China car ventures.

The market was expected to continue its uptrend in September and October, the traditional peak auto-selling season referred to by industry insiders as the "golden and slivery" months.

"Many people had expected the market to turn south in July and August as demand would typically turn soft in summer even in a good year, but it didn't," said Sheng Ye, associate research director at industry consultancy Ipsos' Greater China region.

"I think the Japanese automakers, especially Nissan, played a role in it as output at their China car plants are recovering from the April and May level."

Still, the growth rate in August was a fraction of the breakneck pace in 2009 and 2010 when buyers rushed to purchase small cars and mini vehicles to take advantage of government subsidies before their expiration at the end of last year.

A total of 1.1 million sedans, sport utility vehicles and multipurpose vehicles were sold last month, compared with 1.02 million units a year earlier, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) said on Friday.

Globally, U.S. auto sales rose nearly 8 percent in August from a month earlier, defying forecasts for a slowdown in a month that began with a plunge on Wall Street and ended with an East Coast hurricane.

New vehicle sales in Japan plunged by more than a fifth in August as production remained disrupted from the March earthquake, while South Korean brands kept growing thanks to solid gains overseas.

SINGAL-DIGIT GROWTH

China's once-sizzling auto market has now reverted to a more subdued growth pattern after the government ended its tax incentives for small cars and subsidies for van buyers in rural areas.

Monthly sales in May declined for the first time in more than two years even though promotions and free give-aways helped to lure consumers back into showrooms in the following months.

Dong Yang, secretary general of CAAM, has cut his forecast for 2011 vehicle sales growth to 5 percent from a previous estimate of 10-15 percent.

Xu Changming, general director with the Information Resource unit of the State Information Center said earlier in the month the market would grow as slowly as 3 percent this year.

SAIC Motor Corp now expected vehicle in the country to climb merely 3.6 percent to about 19 million units, not 20 million units as they had expected at the beginning of the year, its chief financial office Gu Feng said.

"Single-digit market gain is becoming normal now, we should get used to it," Gu told an investors briefing in late August.

SAIC, the China partner of General Motors and Volkswagen , however, still upholds its own annual target of 4 million vehicles, equivalent to a nearly 12 percent year-on-year growth.

In August, Toyota Motor sold 14.9 percent more cars than a year earlier as its China car output, affected by the disastrous earthquake and tsunami in March, continued to recover after parts supply from Japan improved.

Nissan Motor's China car venture reported an 18.7 percent monthly sales gain, with sales of General Motors up 13.4 percent.

Mazda Motor , however, continued to slip with monthly sales down 11 percent from the year-ago level.

(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)