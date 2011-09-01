Milner, Conway back Google ex-China chief's $180 mln tech fund

HONG KONG, Sept 1 Innovation Works, founded by
former Google China head Kai-Fu Lee, said Facebook
investor Yuri Milner and American angel investor Ron Conway are
among financial backers of its Internet fund that has just
raised $180 million to help young Chinese grow their start-up
firms.
Once described by Chinese media as the face of Google in
China, Lee launched his firm two years ago to provide "angel
funding".
An Angel fund is a popular kind of venture capital usually
offered to a start-up in exchange for convertible debt or an
equity stake. Many technology giants such as Google and Apple
Inc were initially supported by various angel funds.
Other investors in Lee's fund include Sequoia Capital,
Singapore Telecommunications , SAP ,
executives and former executives of top Internet firms such as
Yahoo , Google, Facebook, and Amazon ,
Innovation Works said in a statement.
With total internet users at 470 million -- exceeding the
population of the United States -- China's internet marketplace
is dominated by domestic players such as Alibaba Group and
E-Commerce China Dangdang Inc .
Since launch, Innovation Works has invested in about 34
projects of which nine had obtained sizeable financing from
third-party venture capital firms, the firm said.
The fund was co-founded and co-managed by Innovation Works
and WI Harper Group, it said.
Lee has written several books about education and career
path, thereby earning his reputation as "a mentor for all
Chinese students".
(Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)