Japan's Uniqlo Aug sales tumble on cooler temperatures

TOKYO, Sept 2 Fast Retailing said on
Friday that same store sales at Japan outlets of its Uniqlo
chain plunged 9.4 percent in August after relatively low
temperatures in the first half of the month slowed sales of
summer goods.
The dive comes after Japan's leading apparel maker posted a
11.2 percent jump in July sales at its domestic Uniqlo stores
open twelve months or more, when hotter summer weather and a
government campaign promoting cooler clothes lifted demand.
For the business year that ended in August, sales at Japan
outlets of the budget clothes chain, which account for nearly
three-quarters of Fast Retailing's consolidated sales, fell 6
percent.
A relatively warm autumn and increased spending by shoppers
at pricier department stores and boutiques in the first half of
Fast Retailing's business year, along with the March 11
earthquake and tsunami in the second half, hit sales at home.
The company is projecting operating profit fell 8.2 percent
to 121.5 billion yen ($1.6 billion) in the year to August 2011,
which would mark its first fall in annual profits in four years.
Prior to Friday's announcement, shares of Fast Retailing
fell 2.3 percent, deeper than a 1.2 percent drop in the
benchmark Nikkei average .
($1 = 76.980 Japanese Yen)
