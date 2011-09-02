China's GCL-Poly Energy signs $713 mln loan deal

HONG KONG, Sept 2 China's top polysilicon
company GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Ltd said on Friday it secured
loans worth $713 million from state-owned lender China
Development Bank in a deal highlighting the nation's
continuing support for the solar sector.
The company signed loan agreements with the bank's Hong Kong
branch involving a $400 million facility, and another loan worth
2 billion yuan ($313 million), GCL-Poly said in a statement.
This is in addition to $303 million in loans granted by the
bank to the company in 2010, it said.
The deal unfolds at a time when global peers are struggling
under limited funding and news of bankruptcies at solar
companies in the United States.
Access to cheap state loans is key to Chinese solar
companies' success in building capacity and lowering costs,
helping them earn market share globally.
China Development Bank extended credit lines to several
solar firms totalling over $30 billion in 2010.
On Thursday, U.S. solar start-up Solyndra LLC announced it
had suspended operations and plans to file for bankruptcy by
next week . A Chapter 11 filing by Solyndra will
make it the third U.S. solar company to seek bankruptcy
protection in the last month.
Former Wall Street high flyer Evergreen Solar Inc
filed for Chapter 11 two weeks ago, followed four days later by
SpectraWatt Inc, a private company that was backed by Intel Corp
.
($1 = 6.381 Chinese Yuan)
(Reporting by Leonora Walet; editing by James Jukwey)