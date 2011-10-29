版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 10月 29日 星期六 18:36 BJT

Australia PM says Qantas dispute could hurt economy

PERTH, Australia Oct 29 Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard said that the dispute at Qantas Airways over which the airline on Saturday grounded its entire fleet, could have implications for the economy.

"The Qantas dispute escalated today and I am concerned about that for the national economy ... it could have implications for our national economy," she told reporters. (Reporting by Micahel Perry, Editing by Jonathan Thatcher)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐