Australia PM says Qantas dispute could hurt economy

Japan automaker shares feel heat ahead of Trump-Abe meeting
* Car exports account for half of Japan's trade surplus with U.S.
PERTH, Australia Oct 29 Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard said that the dispute at Qantas Airways over which the airline on Saturday grounded its entire fleet, could have implications for the economy.
"The Qantas dispute escalated today and I am concerned about that for the national economy ... it could have implications for our national economy," she told reporters. (Reporting by Micahel Perry, Editing by Jonathan Thatcher)
* Car exports account for half of Japan's trade surplus with U.S.
* Has entered into an agreement to purchase Clone Shipper LLC for U.S.D $1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, Feb 10 French carmaker Renault's struggling Russian venture Avtovaz reported on Friday a 39 percent reduction in losses last year after pushing through efficiency improvements and cost-cutting measures.