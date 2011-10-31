UPDATE 1-Khan Resources wins motion in ARMZ litigation

(Follows alerts)

Oct 31 Canada's Khan Resources said its litigation claiming C$300 million from uranium miner Atomredmetzoloto JSC (ARMZ) passed a hurdle with an Ontario court validating service on Russia's state-owned company.

Khan had sued ARMZ in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice for alleged interference in its Mongolian operations, but the Russian justice ministry had refused to effect service on the state-owned miner in February.

Khan had said ARMZ sought to eliminate Khan's mining and exploration licenses in Mongolia so that it could proceed with its own joint venture with Mongolia's state-owned MonAtom LLC.

Khan's shares were trading up almost 8 percent at 26 Canadian cents on Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.