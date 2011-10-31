UPDATE 1- Comstock Resources posts surprise Q3 beat

(Follows alerts)
* Q3 EPS $0.03 vs est $0.09 loss/shr
* Q3 oil and gas rev $119.4 mln
Oct 31 Gas-focused explorer Comstock Resources
Inc posted a surprise market beating quarterly profit,
helped by higher natural gas production and realized prices.
For the third quarter, Comstock posted a profit of $1.3
million, or 3 cents a share, compared with a loss of $4.7
million, or 10 cents a share, a year ago.
Total oil and gas sales rose to $119.4 million, from $79.7
million a year ago.
Analysts, on average, had expected the Frisco, Texas-based
company to post a loss of 9 cents a share, on revenue of $118.9
million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Third-quarter production increased 53 percent to 26.2
billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent.
Earlier this month, a governance firm named Comstock
Resources as one of America's ten riskiest companies, based on
weak corporate governance, accounting red flags and high
leverage.
Shares of the company closed at $18.24 on Monday on the New
York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Arup Roychoudhury and Divya Lad in Bangalore;
Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)