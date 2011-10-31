UPDATE 1- Comstock Resources posts surprise Q3 beat

(Follows alerts)

* Q3 EPS $0.03 vs est $0.09 loss/shr

* Q3 oil and gas rev $119.4 mln

Oct 31 Gas-focused explorer Comstock Resources Inc posted a surprise market beating quarterly profit, helped by higher natural gas production and realized prices.

For the third quarter, Comstock posted a profit of $1.3 million, or 3 cents a share, compared with a loss of $4.7 million, or 10 cents a share, a year ago.

Total oil and gas sales rose to $119.4 million, from $79.7 million a year ago.

Analysts, on average, had expected the Frisco, Texas-based company to post a loss of 9 cents a share, on revenue of $118.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Third-quarter production increased 53 percent to 26.2 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent.

Earlier this month, a governance firm named Comstock Resources as one of America's ten riskiest companies, based on weak corporate governance, accounting red flags and high leverage.

Shares of the company closed at $18.24 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Arup Roychoudhury and Divya Lad in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)