CMS finalizes 2.31 pct payment cut to Home Health cos in 2012

Oct 31 The United States Centre for Medicare &
Medicaid Services (CMS) finalized a 2.31 percent cut in Medicare
payments to home health agencies (HHAs) for 2012, lower than the
proposed 3.35 percent in July.
CMS estimates a net decrease of $430 million to HHAs from
last year, affecting providers such as Amedisys ,
Gentiva , Almost Family and LHC Group .
It also reduced the prospective payment system (PPS) rates
to 3.79 percent for 2012 and an additional 1.32 percent
reduction for 2013.
The U.S. government program for the elderly and physically
disabled, Medicare, pays home health agencies through a PPS
which pays at higher rates to care for those beneficiaries with
greater needs.
