Australia ag futures suspended on MF Global woes

SYDNEY Nov 1 Trading in Australian grain
futures and options was suspended on bourse operator ASX Ltd's
futures platform following U.S. futures broker MF
Global collapse, a spokesman for ASX said on Tuesday.
"Trading has been suspended until further notice," said
Dougal Hunter, manager, of ASX's agricultural derivatives.
He said the exchange planned to issue a statement as soon as
possible but declined to make further comment.
MF Global was one of the key players in the Australian
agricultural futures market, actively promoting new initiatives
such as the introduction of the Western Australian wheat futures
contract early last year.
The contract was designed to be a benchmark for wheat
pricing in South-East Asia as well as help manage price risk.
Western Australia is Australia's top grain exporting state.
Its 2011/12 harvest is underway and could yield a near record 9
million tonnes wheat crop.
ASX offers futures contracts for Western Australian wheat,
Australian milling wheat, Australia feed barley, Australian
sorghum and Australian canola.
Corporate watch dog, Australian Securities & Investments
Commission (ASIC) said in a statement MF Global being placed
under administration impacted on a number of companies in
Australia.
It said ASX had advised ASIC that grain futures would not
open on Tuesday and wool futures had been suspended to preserve
the integrity of the market.
"Insolvency firm Deloitte has been appointed administrator
to the MF Global group in Australia," ASIC said.
