Australia ag futures suspended on MF Global woes

SYDNEY Nov 1 Trading in Australian grain futures and options was suspended on bourse operator ASX Ltd's futures platform following U.S. futures broker MF Global collapse, a spokesman for ASX said on Tuesday.

"Trading has been suspended until further notice," said Dougal Hunter, manager, of ASX's agricultural derivatives.

He said the exchange planned to issue a statement as soon as possible but declined to make further comment.

MF Global was one of the key players in the Australian agricultural futures market, actively promoting new initiatives such as the introduction of the Western Australian wheat futures contract early last year.

The contract was designed to be a benchmark for wheat pricing in South-East Asia as well as help manage price risk.

Western Australia is Australia's top grain exporting state. Its 2011/12 harvest is underway and could yield a near record 9 million tonnes wheat crop.

ASX offers futures contracts for Western Australian wheat, Australian milling wheat, Australia feed barley, Australian sorghum and Australian canola.

Corporate watch dog, Australian Securities & Investments Commission (ASIC) said in a statement MF Global being placed under administration impacted on a number of companies in Australia.

It said ASX had advised ASIC that grain futures would not open on Tuesday and wool futures had been suspended to preserve the integrity of the market.

"Insolvency firm Deloitte has been appointed administrator to the MF Global group in Australia," ASIC said. (Reporting by Bruce Hextall; Editing by Narayanan Somasundaram)