UPDATE 1-MDC Q3 loss widens on project delays

BRIEF-Arrow Financial says CFO Terry Goodemote to retire from the company
* Terry R. Goodemote has indicated his intention to retire from company
Nov 1 Canada's MDC Partners Inc MDZa.TO posted a wider quarterly loss, hurt by a slowdown in client work and delays in new projects and campaigns, and the advertising holding company raised its full-year revenue forecast.
The company, which focuses on the U.S. markets, now expects revenue of C$915-C$930 million, up about 31-33 percent from its prior estimate.
Analysts on an average are expecting revenue of C$940.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the third quarter, the company posted a net loss from continuing operations of C$19.6 million, or 67 cents per share, compared with C$10.9 million, or 36 cents a share, in the year ago period.
Revenue for the quarter rose to C$238.2 million, up from C$178.6 million a year ago.
Shares of the company closed down 8 percent at C$16.00 on Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Arnav Das Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)
Feb 7 A Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc employee was arrested on Tuesday on charges that he engaged in an insider trading scheme with a former employee of a rival biopharmaceutical company.
* First Eagle Investment Management, LLC reports a 5.17 percent passive stake in Xilinx Inc as on December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2knV89w) Further company coverage: