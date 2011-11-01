UPDATE 1-Exco Resources Q3 profit lags estimates

(Follows alerts)
* Q3 adj shr $0.15 vs est $0.19
* Q3 revenue up 58 pct
Nov 1 Natural gas-focused explorer Exco
Resources Inc posted its first estimate-lagging profit
in three quarters, hurt by higher costs, sending its shares down
7 percent in extended trade.
July-September net income rose to $84.9 million, or 39 cents
a share, compared with $64.9 million, or 30 cents a share, a
year ago.
On an adjusted basis, the company earned 15 cents a share.
Revenue rose 58 percent to $207.3 million.
Analysts, on average, were expecting the company to earn 19
cents a share on revenue of $258.4 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Total expenses rose 67 percent to $202.4 million.
Dallas, Texas-based Exco forecast full-year capital spending
budget of $1.01 billion.
Separately, smaller peer Stone Energy posted
third-quarter profit that beat analysts' estimates, helped by an
increase in production.
Shares of Exco closed at $11.88 Tuesday on the New York
Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Arup Roychoudhury in Bangalore;Editing by
Supriya Kurane)