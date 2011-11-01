UPDATE 1-Exco Resources Q3 profit lags estimates

(Follows alerts)

Nov 1 Natural gas-focused explorer Exco Resources Inc posted its first estimate-lagging profit in three quarters, hurt by higher costs, sending its shares down 7 percent in extended trade.

July-September net income rose to $84.9 million, or 39 cents a share, compared with $64.9 million, or 30 cents a share, a year ago.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 15 cents a share.

Revenue rose 58 percent to $207.3 million.

Analysts, on average, were expecting the company to earn 19 cents a share on revenue of $258.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Total expenses rose 67 percent to $202.4 million.

Dallas, Texas-based Exco forecast full-year capital spending budget of $1.01 billion.

Separately, smaller peer Stone Energy posted third-quarter profit that beat analysts' estimates, helped by an increase in production.

Shares of Exco closed at $11.88 Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Arup Roychoudhury in Bangalore;Editing by Supriya Kurane)