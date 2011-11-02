UPDATE 1-Huron Consulting Q3 profit tops Street

(Follows alerts)

Nov 2 Huron Consulting Group Inc posted third-quarter earnings that topped Wall Street estimates, helped by strong growth in its health and education consulting segment, and expects a strong full-year profit.

For the full-year, the consulting services company expects an adjusted profit of $2.05-$2.15 per share.

Analysts on an average are expecting the company to earn $1.69, excluding items, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the July-September quarter, Huron's net income was $489,000, or 2 cents a share, compared with $7.5 million, or 36 cents a share a year ago.

Adjusted earnings from continuing operations was 75 cents a share, beating analysts' expectations of a profit of 51 cents a share.

Healthcare consulting revenues rose 16 percent to $103 million.

Shares of the Chicago-based company closed at $34.72 on Wednesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Jochelle Mendonca in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)