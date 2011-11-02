UPDATE 1-Huron Consulting Q3 profit tops Street

(Follows alerts)
Nov 2 Huron Consulting Group Inc posted
third-quarter earnings that topped Wall Street estimates, helped
by strong growth in its health and education consulting segment,
and expects a strong full-year profit.
For the full-year, the consulting services company expects
an adjusted profit of $2.05-$2.15 per share.
Analysts on an average are expecting the company to earn
$1.69, excluding items, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the July-September quarter, Huron's net income was
$489,000, or 2 cents a share, compared with $7.5 million, or 36
cents a share a year ago.
Adjusted earnings from continuing operations was 75 cents a
share, beating analysts' expectations of a profit of 51 cents a
share.
Healthcare consulting revenues rose 16 percent to $103
million.
Shares of the Chicago-based company closed at $34.72 on
Wednesday on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Jochelle Mendonca in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni
Menon)