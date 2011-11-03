Navis Capital buys Photon division for $152 mln

BRIEF-Boral says shareholders of Headwaters approve acquisition by co
* Shareholders of Headwaters approved transaction, with over 98 pct of votes cast in favour of deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG Nov 3 Malaysia based private equity fund Navis Capital has acquired Australia firm Photon Group's Field Marketing & Retail Agencies division for A$146.5 million ($152 million), Photon said on Thursday in a statement.
Navis this week agreed to sell its safety footwear asset Kings Safetywear to U.S. diversified manufacturer Honeywell International Inc for $338 million.
The private equity firm took Kings Safetywear private in December 2008 for S$95 million ($75 million), media reports said at the time. The firm was previously listed on the Singapore stock exchange.
Navis, run by former executives of Boston Consulting Group, manages around $3 billion in equity capital and last year raised $1.2 billion in a new fund, Navis Asia Fund VI. ($1 = 0.965 Australian Dollars) ($1 = 1.272 Singapore Dollars) (Reporting by Stephen Aldred; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)
* Legal settlement with the city of Chicago - Qui Tam claim-rdf.ax
SYDNEY, Feb 6 After a long pause, the auctioneer commissioned to sell a northern Sydney beach-side apartment for in excess of A$800,000 ($614,391) puts his gavel away, unable to entice a single bid.